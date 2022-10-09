Headspace Ballarat to re-open with whole new vibe to help youth in need

YOUTH mental health service Headspace Ballarat will re-open its Camp Street doors on Monday after a major overhaul to better meet the needs of the city's young people.
Headspace Ballarat manager Janelle Johnson said the works created more meeting spaces and refreshed the look of the site, rather than having to move from the city-centre location altogether.
"We've looked at the space we had and re-worked it to better fit the community's needs," Ms Johnson said.
"We wanted to make the space as welcoming and conducive to good mental health outcomes as we possibly could, so this renovation was a step toward that end."
The redevelopment was driven by a $493 million capital works boost from the then-Liberal federal government mid-last year.
While initially granted to help Headspace Ballarat find a new space, the consortium was able to instead able to use the funds to refurbish and add treatment rooms. The refresh included bright, welcoming colours and a revamped reception space.
Ballarat Community Health chief Sean Duffy, who leads the health consortium overseeing Headspace Ballarat, at the time said Headspace had long outgrown the facility.
Renovation works started in July and Headspace team members have been working with youth in temporary sites across the city with support from Ballarat Community Health.
Headspace national chief executive officer Jason Trethowan, who is a St Patrick's College alumnus, will launch the new-look base on Monday afternoon with the Headspace Ballarat youth reference group.
The Royal Commission into Victoria's Mental Health System, which delivered its final report early last year, found almost one in three people aged 12-25 years reported high or very high levels of psychological distress-more. This was more than three times the rate reported in 2007.
