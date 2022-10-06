The Courier

Ballarat Clarendon College accused of having bullying, misogyny and harassment culture

By Erin Williams
Updated October 6 2022 - 2:25am, first published 1:00am
Ballarat Clarendon College has started its own investigation into allegations of bullying following a media report.

Ballarat Clarendon College has started its own investigation into allegations of misogyny, racism, bullying and harassment involving staff.

