Ballarat Clarendon College has started its own investigation into allegations of misogyny, racism, bullying and harassment involving staff.
The internal policy and procedure review was announced in a letter addressed to college parents on Tuesday night.
It follows a damning media article alleging "a slimy and creepy culture with endemic racism, sexism, and misogyny" at the college.
In a statement provided to The Courier, Ballarat Clarendon College board of directors chairperson Mark Patterson said the college was seeking legal advice and an independent investigator had been engaged.
He said the board of directors received an anonymous letter via email on August 16 with allegations of "concerning behaviour of some members of staff".
"The allegations in the letter were largely high level and generally did not provide the level of detail necessary to allow a proper investigation by Clarendon," Mr Patterson said.
He said two days later on August 18, the college responded to the letter requesting further detail, including the identity of those involved in the alleged incidents, dates and more information regarding the alleged incidents.
However, Mr Patterson said a response had not been received.
"Further to this, the board initiated an internal policy and procedure review based on the information provided by the anonymous complainant," Mr Patterson said.
"In addition, as part of good governance, the board is seeking legal advice and an independent investigator has been engaged to further investigate several allegations, the findings of which will be reported to the board."
Mr Patterson said the board would report on the internal policy and procedure review once completed.
WorkSafe Victoria confirmed it was making inquiries into the matter.
So far, allegations about the culture at the college have been anonymous.
Ballarat Clarendon College principal David Shepherd will leave the college at the end of 2023 after 27 years' leadership.
Mr Patterson said there was no connection between the matter and Mr Shepherd's retirement.
