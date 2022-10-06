The Courier
Goldfields UNESCO heritage bid a long way from conclusion

Caleb Cluff
By Caleb Cluff
Updated October 6 2022 - 8:28am, first published 4:30am
Could clunes be the rainbow among the Central Goldfields World Heritage bid bid? Picture by Adam Trafford.

The World Heritage bid for the Central Victorian goldfields is unlikely to be achieved by the commencement of the 2026 Commonwealth Games, despite the 'sugar hit' a UNESCO listing would provide.

