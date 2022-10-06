The World Heritage bid for the Central Victorian goldfields is unlikely to be achieved by the commencement of the 2026 Commonwealth Games, despite the 'sugar hit' a UNESCO listing would provide.
A new an Economics Benefit Assessment report for the bid found there will be also be a shortfall in accommodation unless action is taken now to increase hotel and other forms of tourism facilities.
Former premiers John Brumby and Denis Napthine joined mayors, councillors and council executives from the 13 shires involved in the bid to launch the report, which speculates a UNESCO listing might bring 2.2 million visitors to the region and pour $440 million in to local economies by the end of a decade of its existence.
That kind of benefit is completely dependent on the existence of suitable accommodation being built across the region in the interim - a tall order.
The economic assessment gave little concrete evidence of how the listing will affect the region by increasing heritage protection, beyond saying 'a small number of sites' would be considered. It instead focused on tourism opportunities, saying $570 million needed to be invested in the sector.
This will give rise to cynicism among those members of the public who expected a broader blanket heritage for the region, and some relief to groups like the Bush Users Group United (BUGU) and anti-United Nations conspiracists which oppose the UNESCO bid on various grounds such as the fear of reduced access to bushland.
"A small number of sites across the region that are considered the most exceptional examples of goldfields heritage" will be assessed, but no timeline or criteria were offered.
There are 20 UNESCO sites in Australia including Kakadu National Park, Fraser Island, the Sydney Opera House, Ningaloo Coast, Tasmanian wilderness and the Greater Blue Mountains.
The members of the bid are seeking $500,000 from the state government for the shortlisting of potential sites and the preparation of a masterplan.
Former Labor premier John Brumby described Birmingham in England, which he recently visited, as a city which had benefited from the experience of having a Commonwealth Games and was now rejuvenating its heritage.
"(Birmingham) went from being the wealthiest to the poorest city in the UK in the space of decade," Mr Brumby said.
"It was the manufacturing capital, almost, of Europe. Whitegoods, car manufacturing, electronics. The opening up of the world, China, tariffs coming down - but the thing that helped resurrect its economy is the visitor economy, is tourism. It's investing back into some of their beautiful built assets and the region around them. And what I learnt from Birmingham is the importance of accommodation. For a Commonwealth Games you need a lot of accommodation. So we've got the regional games and we're already short of accommodation, that's what this report shows.
"So the combined impact of Commonwealth Games and World Heritage Listing make it a much more attractive environment for the private sector to invest in the accommodation that we need."
Denis Napthine said the Central Goldfields region was a 'lay-down misere' for heritage listing.
"The evidence of the gold rush, the Indigenous history, the natural heritage and beauty and the goldfields architecture - this is a really, really significant site," Dr Napthine said.
"Right across the UNESCO World Heritage sites around the world there are small specific sites and there are larger sites involving both natural history and social and cultural issues - and this ticks all the boxes."
Queried as to whether people might be entitled to some cynicism over the limitations of the actual heritage suites protected, Mr Brumby said he had worked originally on the project in the 1980s with the late Dr Weston Bate from Ballarat, and the vision then had been a blanket protection for the entire region.
"It was the whole area, it was a bit more rough and ready," Mr Brumby said.
"We didn't have the resources, we didn't have all of the councils on board to the extent that we've got today, and it was going to be a nomination of the whole of the region. This is much more targeted; it will be a selected number of sites. If you're a tourist overseas and you're thinking about coming to Australia, you'll still be able to read about the gold rush era, the history and the region, but in terms of the specific sites and how they're identified and preserved, they will be a much more limited number of sites."
