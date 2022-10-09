October has begun, a month which marks the start of spooky season for many Halloween-lovers around Ballarat.
While sometimes derided as an imported American holiday, Halloween has slowly gained a strong foothold in Ballarat - with many streets and houses decorated with all sorts of ghouls, tombstones and pumpkins.
Once such enthusiast, Ballarat North's Anthony Axford has been working on an elaborate set of props for the better part of a year.
"I have done it since 2017, starting off with a grim reaper. I enjoyed it so much and was using recycled materials," he said.
"I mainly do it for the kids, they enjoy all of the spooky stuff."
Mr Axford said he gets around 300 people visiting his house on a typical Halloween night.
Due to potential COVID risks, Mr Axford said he has transitioned to handing out lollies in a ziplock bag.
"Every Halloween is different, you don't have to do the same thing every year. You never get bored of it. You think of a new idea every year and bring it to life.
"If the kids have their parents with them, there is no harm in going trick or treating for one day a year."
Creswick's Kaysha Seamons has started a Facebook page called Trick or Treat Creswick, in a hope to bring together other local Halloween lovers ahead of October 31.
She said the idea came after the end of the last COVID lockdown, spurred on by a desire to bring the community together.
"Halloween was here and there last year. This year at least I am hoping that people can share pictures of the costumes and houses and make a spooky community," she said.
"I really want it to be an exciting community event - if you only want to put a bowl out that is cool, but if you want to do something extra there is a page that other people can see it."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.