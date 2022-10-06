Ballarat synthetic gets extra meeting Friday

Ballarat Turf Club's synthetic track has again come to the rescue in Victorian racing's battle with inclement weather.
A race meeting scheduled for Tatura on Friday has been transferred to the all-weather circuit.
Tatura received 25mm in 24 hours, with up to 25mm forecast for Friday.
The first of eight races is at 1.30pm.
This will give Ballarat two meetings in three days, with an eight-event card on the turf on Sunday.
The track is rated a soft5.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
