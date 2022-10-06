The Courier

A batting masterclass from Lewis Hodgins, Rory Low and Harry Ganley has given East Ballarat a major shot of confidence to open the Ballarat Cricket Association season.

Updated October 6 2022 - 8:58am, first published 8:30am
Josh White on his way to 107 against Buninyong. Picture by Kate Healy

GOLDEN POINT v WENDOUREE

A match behind the rest of teams who got a chance to blow off some cobwebs in the first game last weekend, Wendouree will hit the park for the first time in BCA season 2022-23 on Saturday.

