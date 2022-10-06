A match behind the rest of teams who got a chance to blow off some cobwebs in the first game last weekend, Wendouree will hit the park for the first time in BCA season 2022-23 on Saturday.
And what a first-up match it promises to be up against Golden Point, a team riding high after a huge first-up win over Buninyong.
What Wendouree, so long one of the power teams of the competition can muster up against the team that is riding a wave of confidence will make fascinating viewing.
Last weekend, the Pointees were a class above a disappointing Buninyong with opener Josh White making a mockery of first round rustiness with a stunning knock of 107.
Daniel White then put on the finising touches with 43 off 21 at the end of the innings to give their side a total of 255.
Opening bowlers Daniel McDonald and Andrew Warrick then shared seven wickets as the contest was wrapped up early.
This match will be a terrific gauge as to where both teams sit this season.
GOLDEN POINT: Joshua White(c), Daniel White, Andrew Falkner, Andrew Warrick, Simon Ogilvie, James Lewis, Daniel McDonald, Leo Turnbull-Gent, Manjula De Zoysa, Lachlan Herring, Nick Smith
WENDOUREE: Mathew Begbie(c), Lucas Argall, Sam Miller, Cole Roscholler, Ashley McCafferty, Liam Wood, Liam Brady, Thomas Godson, Sam Jackson, Tristan Maple, Heath Pyke
EAST BALLARAT v NAPOLEONS-SEBASTOPOL
A batting masterclass from Lewis Hodgins, Rory Low and Harry Ganley has given East Ballarat a major shot of confidence to open the Ballarat Cricket Association season.
And it's that shot-in-the-arm that East will take into this weekend's clash with another big first round winner Napoleons-Sebastopol.
It was a brilliant first-up effort from the East Ballarat side, with its bowlers doing the job in keeping Darley to a manageable 8-180, Abhilasha Rodrigo the best of the bowlers with 3-30.
This weekend comes another big test up against Naps-Sebas, a team which has continued on its sharp improvement from last season this year.
It was a narrow first-up win for Naps-Sebas in its clash with Ballarat-Redan,
Jonah Healey and Sajith Dissanayaka led last week's charge for Naps Sebas with a 71-run third-wicket stand as they chased down the 183 needed for victory.
While there were plenty of overs left for Naps-Sebas to get the runs, the wickets did tumble late, something they'll need to be aware of knowing just how strong the East top order is.
Another batting collapse here and East will run over the top for the win.
EAST BALLARAT: Jacob Eyers(c), Lewis Hodgins, Rory Low, Harry Ganley, Harli Givvens, Tristan Dixon, Jai McHenry, Joshua Brown, Mitchell Nicholson, Abhilasha Rodrigo, Adam Eddy
NAPOLEONS-SEBASTOPOL: Daniel Scott(c), Corey Hucker, Luke Corden, Nathan Doonan, Jonah Healey, Dylan Price, Dylan York, Sajith Dissanayaka, Janath Tissera, Viraj Pushpakumara
One of the best stories from the opening round was the performance of Brown Hill who eclipsed Mount Clear. How far it has come though will be put to the ultimate test this week against Darley.
No-one could possible forget last season's disastrous opening game when Darley won in less than three hours.
And after a shock loss last week, Darley will be breathing fire for a repeat effort this time around.
Brown Hill's all round game was the highlight last weekend, but they will need their bowlers and batters to be on top of their game against a traditional powerhouse of the competition.
The fact that the opening matches have been on synthetic wickets might be playing against the swing bowlers at Darley. It's something they'll need to work on as they return for a rare visit to Brown Hill reserve this weekend.
BROWN HILL: Tom Bourke-Finn(c), Ryan Knowles, Fraser Hunt, Jaxon Thomas, Prabath Priyankara, Nathan Porter, Shashi Fernando, Akila Lakshan, Tom Appleton, Tim Knowles
DARLEY: Ben Longhurst(c), Bradley Barnes, Andrew Pickett, Drew Locke, Brodie Ward, Mitchell Ward, Rockey Hoey, Dilan Chandima, Hasitha Wickramasinghe, Madushanka Ekanayaka, Harry Killoran
The final match-up pits Mount Clear up against Ballarat-Redan. Last weekend, both were unable to get the job done with the winner of this match set to feel a lot better about themselves.
This match looms as a key early test, with a 0-2 start a long way to come back from.
Of the two teams, Ballarat-Redan was the most impressive, going down narrowly to Naps-Sebas, but for Mount Clear, it needs a lift in all parts of the game.
A lot of players got starts, but the fact no-one went on to score more than 28 would be concerning. Chasing more than 220, a 4-46 start was never going to cut it, so more is needed from the top-order this weekend.
Ballarat-Redan's batting faltered after Ryan Aikman and Zac Jenkins were dismissed. While the pair batted long, their team needed more runs for the time at the crease. But at least they gave their team a chance. They loom as the keys to this contest.
MOUNT CLEAR: Thomas Le Lievre(c), Jacob Smith, Grant Trevenen, Nathan Yates, Ashley George, Matt Goonan, John Butler, Zack Maple, Lachlan Payne, Joel Moriarty, Jack Jeffrey
BALLARAT-REDAN: Zac Jenkins(c), Robert Hind, Jayden Hayes, Matthew Aikman, Nathan Patrikeos, Riley Fisher, Trent Moss, Max Riding, Matthew Sandford, Jack Harwood, Thevanireshan Rajendran
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.