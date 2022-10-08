ACU's Clemente program teaching vulnerable youth new skills for life

A new program for vulnerable teens at risk of becoming disengaged from education will begin in Ballarat this month to equip them with skills for their futures.
The new ACU Clemente Youth program will offer a free seven-week education program to vulnerable, educationally disengaged and welfare dependent teens aged 16 to 18 who are experiencing disadvantage .
The youth program follows the success of the Clemente Program for adults, which has been running for 12 years engaging people experiencing disadvantage and social isolation in university-level education.
ACU Clemente Ballarat program advisor Dr Steve Else said the youth program had been in planning for several years after the positive outcomes of the adult program became apparent.
"The Clemente partnership in Ballarat of ACU, Federation University, Catholic Care, Ballarat Foundation and City of Ballarat have been developing this program for four or five years, putting it together, constructing the curriculum and searching for funding," Dr Else said.
It is hoped that this course will re-acquaint students with education as they learn new skills, both academic and personal, develop increased self-confidence and self-understanding, and help them build skills in emotional intelligence and critical thinking that are vital to all aspects of life.
"We felt there was a real need for a program which in a sense would get Clemente students before they reach the adult program, to have an impact earlier in their lives," Dr Else said.
"We want to teach them skills that are transferable between different modes of training and employment, but also across their lives as a whole. The program has a focus on emotional intelligence skills, mindfulness and the skill of thinking clearly and carefully about who you are and how to live."
The worldwide Clemente program offers free humanities education in courses such as philosophy, history and sociology.
"The program was designed initially for the ones that face the most need, the ones who are facing the worst social problems and who are not making any progress in education, training that sort of thing."
Dr Else said it was hard to know whether the number of teens disengaging from education was increasing, or whether society was just becoming more aware of it.
"It's hard to say whether there is more mental illness among teens or more disengagement from education. In a sense this is a positive because we are talking about it more and we are more aware of it and it is reported more, so whether things are actually getting worse or whether it's always been like this but we haven't had the social skill and knowledge to see and talk about it and deal with it is open."
Dr Else said the key to the program's success was the team, including social workers, that wraps around the participants.
"Ultimately the youth program is there for anyone who feels they need it, not necessarily a young person whose life is really falling apart.
These are skills that give you the ability to calm your mind, calm your emotions, to stand back from your emotions and judge whether you are reacting to a situation properly or making sensible decisions - things every single one of us no matter where we are in life need- Steve Else
"There's all sorts of ways that young people, like adults, need a helping hand so ultimately our criteria is if you feel, or your family or support organisation or schools feels you could benefit from the program, you can be part of it."
The program aims to have 20 participants in the first course which begins on October 24 and runs for 90 minutes, once a week.
The Ballarat course will look at the traditional humanities-based subjects of Clemente from a philosophical background.
"We'll be looking at emotional intelligence, mindfulness ... and working with ACU's Institute for Positive Psychology in Education who are helping us to design the program," Dr Else said.
"I practice mindfulness myself and it's a hugely popular area in terms of research across the world. These are skills that give you the ability to calm your mind, calm your emotions, to stand back from your emotions and judge whether you are reacting to a situation properly or making sensible decisions - things every single one of us no matter where we are in life need."
Anyone interested in taking part can contact Dr Else at steve.else@acu.edu.au
