More capacity but no sign of electrification Ballarat train line

The state government has made a election pitch to relieve some of the public transport 'deserts' in the west of Melbourne but electrification of the Ballarat line as far as Melton was not included.
The Labor Government is promising to invest $650 million in train services to the western suburbs with extra stabling and upgraded stations that can handle nine-car V/Locity trains on the line as far as Melton, increasing capacity by 50 per cent and creating around 1000 jobs during the construction phase.
Platforms at Bacchus Marsh, Cobblebank, Rockbank, Caroline Springs, Deer Park and Ardeer stations will be lengthened to fit nine cars - instead of the existing six-car maximum.
It will also will remove four more level crossings from the line by 2028.
In a statement the government said the proposal was the logical next step in Stage 1 of the Geelong Fast Rail project aiming to move existing Geelong services to the Werribee corridor.
"This aims to free up space for more trains to travel along other rail lines such as Wyndham Vale and Melton - a key step in the Western Rail Plan and bringing the Melton line electrification closer," it read.
The western suburbs of Melbourne have undergone a population explosion adding 300,000 people in the last decade alone, but beyond Deer Park trains services are limited to regional trains.
The last major rail project for the area was the Regional Rail Link, completed in 2015 that provided grade separation for V/Line trains and created a loop out to the west to Geelong.
But since that time whole suburbs have sprung up along the line, increasing car dependency and congestion.
Ballarat rail advocates have long pushed for two key elements to free up the Ballarat rail line and deliver faster services; the electrification as far as Melton gives the suburbs an urban service and quadruplication of the tracks to Melton to allow separate passage for regional trains and metro services.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.