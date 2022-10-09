The Courier

VEC partners with Facebook, Twitter, Google and TikTok to counter electoral disinformation - and tells us why we use pencils on our ballot slips

By Caleb Cluff
October 9 2022 - 3:00am
Why do Australian electoral bodies use pencils for marking ballots? The answer is actually very simple.

The Victorian Electoral Commission (VEC) has signalled its intent to fight disinformation in the coming state election, signing a multilateral Statement of Intent with five major online platforms.

