"That is definitely a core part of our approach to countering disinformation, she says. What we have stood up on our website is a misinformation register. On that register we've started listing all the common myths that we see going around about the election process. If you're if you've gone to our website, you might have seen one that comes up a lot is allegations that the VEC uses Dominion or Scytl computer counting software, and it's simply not true. That's a myth that's been imported from overseas from the US elections. And so we actively counter that both on social media, particularly on Twitter.