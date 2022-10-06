The Courier

Parents failing to recognise signs of anxiety in children

By Michelle Smith
October 6 2022 - 5:30pm
Half of Victorian children experience anxiety but only a third of parents are confident they can distinguish between 'normal' worries and when a child might need professional help, according to a new survey from the Royal Children's Hospital.

