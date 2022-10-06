Parents failing to recognise signs of anxiety in children

Half of Victorian children experience anxiety but only a third of parents are confident they can distinguish between 'normal' worries and when a child might need professional help, according to a new survey from the Royal Children's Hospital.
The findings have raised concerns that many children needing extra support for "big" anxiety are not receiving the help they need, raising the risk of it being more difficult to treat.
The RCH polled the parents of more than 2000 children during July and August.
"Despite the common occurrence of anxiety, many parents lack confidence knowing when to seek professional help, which may delay intervention and assistance," said pediatrician and RCH poll director Dr Anthea Rhodes.
"If parents can recognise signs of anxiety early and put measures in place to address problems, including self-help and professional care, children will have a better chance of recovery. Delayed help and intervention can lead to more entrenched problems that are harder to treat."
Earlier this year headspace Ballarat said it had seen a big increase in the number of parents wanting advice on how best to support their adolescent, with the organisation tripling in size over its nine years of operations as it tries to meet increasing demand for mental health and other supports for young people.
Parents reported one in five children experienced anxiety about attending school.
"Parents should be encouraged to reach out to their school for assistance. Schools have support for children who feel anxious or don't want to attend school, including trained staff members such as psychologists or counsellors. The first step to seeking help is recognising a problem," Dr Rhodes said.
When worries and fears are ongoing or excessive, and stop a child from getting on with life and enjoying everyday activities, it's a sign of something more serious and time to think about getting some professional help- Dr Anthea Rhodes
While older teens might be better able to identify their feelings, the poll asked whether parents could recognise the signs and symptoms of anxiety and other mental health concerns which can include trouble sleeping, meltdowns, frequent headaches and tummy aches, moodiness, little progression in learning and trouble separating from a parent or carer.
"Of course, it's normal for a child to be worried or anxious sometimes," Dr Rhodes said.
"When worries and fears are ongoing or excessive, and stop a child from getting on with life and enjoying everyday activities, it's a sign of something more serious and time to think about getting some professional help."
But even if parents do recognise the signs of anxiety in their children it can be difficult to get professional help, particularly in regional areas with many psychologists closing their books to new patients amid surging demand.
The Raising Children network suggest seeking professional information and advice from your child's teacher or a school counsellor, a GP or pediatrician, local children's health and community health centres.
headspace Ballarat is also available for those aged 12 to 25 and their parents on 5304 4777.
