SES, CFA warn Ballarat residents about fires and floods

Ballarat residents are being urged to prepare for both fire and flood, as wet weather is expected to continue until the end of spring.
The Bureau of Meteorology says it will be a summer of heavy rainfall, due to a rare third consecutive La Nina weather event - which caused heavy-than-average rainfall earlier in the year.
SES Ballarat Unit Duty Officer Cameron Maher said the region would be at an increased flood risk for the remainder of 2022.
"We have already seen catchments and soil layers quite saturate from that persistent rain we have had over winter, especially towards the east of Ballarat," he said.
"The increase rain we are going to be seeing over the next couple of months will be running off into our creeks and drains, making them rise a lot quicker than we would expect them to."
The drenching central and western Victoria got in past months has already resulted in multiple flood alerts - with the SES expecting more as the state heads in to summer.
Mr Maher said the Ballarat unit had been liaising with partner agencies to prepare a response.
"We have certainly been working on our emergency management, making sure that if we do see that flooding come though, that our emergency management teams are aware of where we are likely to see that impact and get crews there as quick as possible," he said.
But despite a longer rainfall period and expected cool summer, the CFA has still warned people about the possibility of bushfires into the new year.
Ballarat CFA commander Gavin Hope said while a wetter end to the year would reduce the chance of bushfires, the rainfall would provide more fuel in the event of a fire.
" Grass will cure and die off regardless, even if things stay wet," he said.
"The wet conditions do give us a lot more growth, so when things do dry out there is that fuel there.
"There is also fuel still there from the previous season underneath. You can get some quite compacted fuel underneath the top level of grass as well. Residual growth from the previous year might still be there."
Mr Hope said Ballarat and its surrounding areas would dry out from north to south, with some pockets - such as Bacchus Marsh - drying out earlier due to soil composition.
He urged Ballarat residents to be aware of the new fire rating system, and become familiar with the flood plan for their area.
"Keep an eye out for those as usual to see what the rating is for the day. Keep in touch with media to hear what conditions are like coming up," he said.
"Stay informed with the weather warnings. Make use of the VicEmergency website, make use of the Bureau of Meteorology's weather app and website."
