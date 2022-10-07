The Courier

Ballarat Soup Bus appeals for food donations to meet demand

By Erin Williams
Ballarat Soup Bus volunteer Trisha Livingston with some items currently being sought. Picture by Kate Healy

The Ballarat Soup Bus is appealing for donations following a surge in the number of people in need of food, while renewing calls for an indoor space.

