The Ballarat Soup Bus is appealing for donations following a surge in the number of people in need of food, while renewing calls for an indoor space.
OnTrack Foundation, which funds the Soup Bus, says the service is currently going through above normal amounts of food and drink, and other items including thermal socks.
Ballarat Soup Bus co-founder Carol Trusler said the demand could be attributed to the tough climate families were currently facing.
"They've had a tough winter. We have also noticed an increase in general needs as things get tough for families. We have had more people just asking for food," Ms Trusler said.
Ms Trusler said the donated food was used to make meals, while ring top cans of food were given to people who needed food on Friday and Saturday nights when the bus was not open.
We are incredibly fortunate to have such support from our community because everything we hand out is from donations.- Ballarat Soup Bus co-founder Carol Trusler
"We put a call out and I am always astounded, from day one - it's 14 years now - that people consistently support us and we are incredibly grateful," she said.
Ms Trusler said since the service started, it had operated out of a bus but an indoor space was the organisation's vision.
"If we could run an indoor place where we could actually heat and keep giving hot meals we would. If anyone would like to give us a space with a commercial kitchen, just let the Ballarat Soup Bus know. It makes such a difference for people to be under shelter," she said.
"It also makes a difference for people being able to communicate with each other. It's our dream for people to come at night and sit around a table."
Items being sought include one litre long life milk, canned meals with ring tops, white sugar, one litre long life custard, noodles, pasta sauce, instant noodles and thermal socks.
Drop-off is at the corner of Fussell and Eureka streets on Wednesdays between 9.30am and 11am, or the first and third Saturday of the month between 9.30am and 11am.
