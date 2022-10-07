A man who went from "zero to 100," threatening his mother with a knife and demanding cigarettes, has been refused bail in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court.
The man, who The Courier has chosen not to name as not to identify the victim, was charged with aggravated burglary for his alleged actions in the early morning of September 2 this year.
It is alleged about 3.25am, the accused's mother was asleep at a Ballarat East home when the man came into the bedroom asking for cigarettes.
The court heard she gave him some cigarettes and he left, only to return to the room seconds later brandishing a small knife.
The accused then allegedly held his mother down and moved the knife in a stabbing motion.
Police say the woman "suffered a small nick" to her wrist and while the accused later made full admissions the alleged attack, he told police he was unsure how his mother received the injury.
Magistrate Guillaume Bailin said that the accused had no criminal history complicated his risk assessment.
"There's a complication of the application which is, [he] has made full admissions ... so the risk assessment is through a different lens," Mr Bailin said.
"The difficulty with the escalation of someone with no prior history to this makes the risk assessment much more challenging.
"[He's] gone from zero to 100 which heightens the [likelihood] of whether it would occur, it heightens the nature of how it would occur.
"I don't know whether the risk can be tolerated in the community while that's explored.
"There's something that doesn't make sense ... when there something that doesn't make sense I'm [inclined] to mandate towards community protection."
Affected by this story? 1800-RESPECT or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.