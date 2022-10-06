LONG-SERVING City of Ballarat gardener Peter Marquand will retire with a begonia named in his honour to take pride of place in the Robert Clark Conservatory for years to come.
Begonias are a flower the City's parks and nursery curator has grown to love. He used to think they were "a bit big and showy" until fully appreciating the begonia's history and connections with Ballarat.
Mr Marquand knew his team had been breeding unique tuberous begonia varieties in the conservatory but he was kept in the dark until a formal farewell on Thursday morning that a beautiful peach bloom would carry his name.
A life-long passionate gardener, Mr Marquand grew up on the family farm in Lismore and started as a gardener for the then-Shire of Buninyong in 1990. Council amalgamation gave Mr Marquand the chance to tend to the Sturt Street gardens before moving to Ballarat Botanical Gardens.
As curator, Mr Marquand has laid claim to the best office view in the city the past 17 years overlooking the botanical gardens. His role has included overseeing fellow heritage-listed gardens Buninyong Botanical Gardens and Eureka Stockade Gardens.
But, he said this was a job in which it was important to always stop and soak in the beauty.
"It is rare to find a job you love so much. The danger is for any of us working in this environment that we will take it for granted," Mr Marquand said.
"As a gardener, you're always looking for faults in things and places where things could have been done better. For us, each year's annual displace when they finish, we're already planning the next year's to keep it flowing."
The story of the gardens is important to Mr Marquand, and one he has worked hard to promote in his time as guardian. Ballarat Botanical Gardens celebrated 160 years in 2017 and features a significant collection of late 19th century statues and the Prime Ministers' Avenue.
Mr Marquand said it might seem a "little odd" to look after statues, but when he arrived at the gardens. they were locked up to be kept safe from vandals. All are now proudly on display with their own stories in the gardens.
Favourite areas in the gardens might vary for Mr Marquand with seasons, but he was "hooked on trees" and said it was gut-wrenching to see how badly some had been damaged in the October storms last year.
The shocked quiet of his team in inspecting the damage is still a vivid image for Mr Marquand. This was their responsibility to preserve and build on spaces and history enjoyed in Ballarat by generations.
Part of this legacy is begonias. Ballarat Botanical Gardens has more than 200 begonias in its tuberous collection with 140 imported from United Kingdom nurseries. Mr Marquand said this was important locally and internationally.
Perhaps fittingly, one of Mr Marquand's last official duties was to take a tour of the gardens with Botanical Gardens Australia and New Zealand delegates and enjoy Ballarat's special collection.
While the annual Ballarat Begonia Festival can create challenges for his team, Mr Marquand said the festival was an important way bring people into the gardens who otherwise might not visit them.
The gardens became an even more important place for Ballarat residents, one of "refuge" during the pandemic.
Even in retirement, Mr Marquand was certain he would keep calling past to watch the seasons change in Ballarat Botanical Gardens.
"My granddaughter calls hits 'Pa's garden' and every time she's seen me here working, it's been," Mr Marquand said. "Different generations come and experience the gardens. It's nice to have that continuity and probably largely why the gardens remain so important to Ballarat."
Mr Marquand is also a keen home gardener and loves visiting different gardens on his travels.
His favourite flower does vary a little, but Mr Marquand professed a sentimental attachment to hydrangeas, like his grandmother grew, and roses.
