The Courier

City of Ballarat parks and nursery curator Peter Marquand retires

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated October 6 2022 - 8:01am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Retiring City of Ballarat parks and nursery curator Peter Marquand has a new begonia now carrying his name. Picture by Kate Healy

LONG-SERVING City of Ballarat gardener Peter Marquand will retire with a begonia named in his honour to take pride of place in the Robert Clark Conservatory for years to come.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.