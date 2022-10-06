Classic period building with a retail opportunity | Commercial property

Have you always wanted to operate your business in the heart of the city but just had to find the perfect space? This classic period building has an area of 130 square metres (approx.), with additional storage on the first floor that covers an area of 75 square metres (approx.).
This property boasts exposed brick, stone and timber throughout, with ample natural light coming from the large front display windows.
It would suit a variety of creative retail pursuits, with its current use as a hairdressing salon (this business is relocating soon).
Brimming with charm and character, the building has exposed brick walls and timber beams, together with a classic checkered floor design.
Don't miss out on this opportunity to snap up this unique property in the heart of Ballarat's CBD and within the Armstrong street food precinct.
Contact the agency for more information and to arrange your own inspection.
