15a Armstrong Street North, Ballarat Central | Classic period building

By Commercial Property
Updated October 6 2022 - 5:25am, first published 5:00am
Classic period building with a retail opportunity | Commercial property
  • 15a Armstrong Street North, Ballarat Central
  • 130 square metres
  • $45,000 per annum + GST and outgoings
  • Agency: Colliers
  • Agents: Charles Kennedy on 0431 914 778, Lauchlan Waddell on 0407 520 725 or Bowen Kemp on 0457 239 549
  • Inspect: By appointment

Have you always wanted to operate your business in the heart of the city but just had to find the perfect space? This classic period building has an area of 130 square metres (approx.), with additional storage on the first floor that covers an area of 75 square metres (approx.).

