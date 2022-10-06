A new home to call your own | Feature property

This brand new build feels like home from the moment you enter the front door. A stunning wide entrance hall and high ceilings complement the timber flooring and light-filled space perfectly.
The main bedroom has modern sheer curtains, a walk-in robe and ensuite with a double vanity and large shower space.
Double doors down the hall lead to the open plan living, dining and kitchen area, which encompasses a beautiful skylight, waterfall stone benchtops, 900mm cooking appliances and a walk-in pantry.
The open plan living space leads to an undercover alfresco area, perfect for entertaining and barbecues on a balmy night.
There is a low maintenance front and backyard, and also at the rear of the house is a second living space that's perfect for use as a parents' retreat or kids rumpus room.
Further features of this amazing home include central heating and evaporative cooling throughout.
The house is located just a short walk to the Coltman Plaza Shopping Center, which has a Woolworths, Bakers Delight, chemist, beauty salon, and eateries.
Also nearby are amazing walking tracks and a rail trail, perfect for exploring with the family.
We can't wait to see you soon for a closer inspection!
