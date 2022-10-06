UGO Lo Iacano, a tireless champion best known for supporting the city's Italian community, has been named City of Ballarat senior of the year.
An emotional Mr Lo Iacano, aged 92 next month, asked not to make a speech in a civic ceremony on Thursday afternoon.
He did what he could - and would continue to do so - for as long as he could whether this meant navigating paperwork, liaising with the Italian Consulate or visiting the sick in hospital.
"I like to see people enjoy getting something out of life," Mr Lo Iacano said.
"I didn't put my hand out for money to do anything - I get enjoyment out of helping others and this has never been mentioned before. Until now."
Mr Lo Iacano has built extensive volunteer experience in the region for more than 60 years, including time with Clunes District Hospital, the Lions Club, scouts and other youth clubs.
In moving to Ballarat, Mr Lo Iacano established Circolo Pensionati Italian di Ballarat (Italian seniors club) and became a founding member of the Ballarat Regional Multicultural Council.
He is "still doing paperwork" as a Justice of the Peace wherever he is needed and remains in constant demand to support elderly Italians with financial and legal matters and interpreting for them in hospital.
Paperwork has changed a little - Mr Lo Iacano used to be able to help process passports before technology requirements took over.
The Italians seniors club has been particularly important for Mr Lo Iacano in keeping connections to Italian culture.
"The younger ones are not always interested in carrying on and can forget about things," Mr Lo Iacano said.
Ballarat senior of the year: Ugo Lo Iacano
Equity, diversity and inclusion award: Ugo Lo Iacano
Health and active living award: Ron King, a "quiet benefactor" who is instrumental in teaching other and including mature cyclists of all abilities.
Ageing well award: Allan McKinnon, passionate in promoting education opportunities for young students and an active member of Legacy and Rotary Club of Ballarat South.
Volunteers award: John Donaldson, a retired minister and tireless Salvation Army volunteer.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.