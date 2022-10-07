Despite never living in Ballarat, Warren Doubleday has dedicated 50 years of his life to the Ballarat Tramway Museum.
His love of the tourist and heritage rail sector began in his early life when he started selling tickets for the Puffing Billy.
Mr Doubleday said it was by pure accident he met Ballarat Tramway Museum founder Richard Gilbert, who sparked his interest in the city's tram preservation.
"I didn't attend the initial meeting because I was working in Canberra at the time," he said. "I went to Ballarat one day with Richard or some others and we discussed the new building that the original depot was to go in. I had joined as a member by then and I didn't leave."
To recognise his decade-long leadership and commitment to the museum sector as a volunteer, Mr Doubleday has received the Australian Museums and Galleries Association Victoria lifetime achievement award.
He has spent 40 of his 50 years actively involved with the BTM focusing on preserving Ballarat and Victoria's unique tram and tramway history.
The civil engineer has been a leader in applying best practice standards to both the tramway museum's accreditation and rail safety accreditation in the 1990s.
Other volunteer roles with the BTM include collection management and procedures, including cataloguing and caring for the museum's significant 8300 photographs and artefacts dating back to the 1800s.
The result has been the gradual improvement and positioning of a museum over half a century, one that is now considered one of the best transport museums in Australia.
Mr Doubleday, who lives in Melbourne, said he was chuffed to receive the award but he said the work behind the BTM's world-class facility was a big team effort.
He said another achievement over the past 50 years was the museum's growth and recognition in the community.
"It's a community tramway and the nearest one I found in the world is just outside Berlin. Very similar to Ballarat and that brought back memories to me. It was a very community-orientated tramway and that's something we, at the museum, are trying to do - to make sure we are a very strong part of the community," Mr Doubleday said.
"In the past 10 to 15 years we have been recognised as part of the community now. I don't think people expected us to survive but we haven't faded away. Now the new track work, which will last another 50-plus years, we will be there for a lot longer."
While Mr Doubleday can no longer do physical work, he still carries out vital roles including assisting with the interpretation for the redeveloped museum, succession planning and encouraging new memberships.
"It is pleasing to see a lot of younger members. When you are passing this knowledge on it's also a lot of the culture you are passing on. The younger guys, you have to tell them the story of the original trams system because there is very few of the tram drivers alive now," he said.
The AMaGA Victoria judges said Mr Doubleday was commended for his commitment to best practice standards and championing of the Museum Accreditation Program.
"He has clearly brought his professional skills and personal passion together to make an invaluable contribution to the sector. A huge achievement in overseeing, advocating and contributing to the redevelopment of the Ballarat Tramway Museum."
