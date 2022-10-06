New life is soon to be breathed into a former pub in Redan after a million-dollar sale.
The building at 630 Skipton Street which was once the Atlantic Hotel has been sold to a group of developers.
AB Property Developers bought the property for $1.5 million before the auction could end on Thursday afternoon.
IN THE NEWS:
Before the auction, Colliers Ballarat senior executive sales and leasing Charles Kennedy said he thought the property would sell for between $1 million and $2 million. The site boasts a floor area of 2216 square-metres and features two street frontages which exposes it to more than 24,000 vehicles a day.
It could be a pub, medical centre or petrol station based on the general residential property zone, Mr Kennedy said.
Anything outside of that would need to be approved by Ballarat City Council.
AB Proper Developers chief executive Abhishek Seth said the group was expecting to speak with the council soon about possible options.
Mr Seth is Ballarat-based and is also Agument Real Estate's chief executive.
The development company has worked on other Ballarat projects including Florian Estate in Bonshaw and a project in Smythesdale.
Mr Seth said he was very excited about the new venture and his group was looking at a few options for the building.
Depending on what council says, a small hotel could be on the cards, Mr Seth said.
He said they were also looking at options to turn it into a reception centre with a commercial kitchen or a medical centre.
The historic building and great location was what piqued the group's interest in the property.
The building has a mixed history - in 2017 it was part of a slew of pubs set to reopen in the area.
The Grapes Hotel was taken over by Diane Mardling-Mitchell whose parents ran the pub between 1987 and 1996.
Queen's Head Hotel had a new publican Dean Boyd, who, at the time, said he wanted to keep the pub's corner feel.
What should have been The Atlantic's biggest competitor, The Globe was knocked down that year to make way for a BP service station and a Hungry Jack's.
Then in 2018 The Atlantic was back on the market; this time the property could have included a drive-through based on a building application that had been accepted by council.
Mr Kennedy said the property would be a perfect location for a drive-through bakery.
The property then went up for sale in September this year.
Currently part of the building is leased to pathology group 4Cyte, which uses the area as a COVID-19 testing clinic.
Its lease ends in February, 2023.
Mr Kennedy said he was pleased with the most recent sale. "It was a good result and the vendors are very happy."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.