Traffic will be slowed along a stretch of the Western Freeway near Bacchus Marsh, as repairs are made to the road side following a bus crash two weeks ago.
A 50 metre section of the guard rail was damaged after a truck collided into a bus transporting Loreto College students, pushing the vehicle off the side of the freeway.
Crews began repairs to the guard rail yesterday and are expected to finish later today.
A Department of Transport spokesperson said a speed reduction to 40km/h would be in place, as well as a closure of the left lane past the work zone.
"Works are currently underway to repair the guard rail along the Western Freeway following the distressing accident," the spokesperson said.
"Speed reductions and lane closures are in place to ensure the safety of our crews and passing motorists and we thank everyone for their patience."
Crews will return to the Western Freeway next week to repair small sections of wire rope barrier both eastbound and westbound, weather permitting.
Meanwhile, one Loreto College student remains at the Royal Children's Hospital in a stable condition, the school confirmed.
