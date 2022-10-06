The Courier

Crews work on Western Freeway barriers following Loreto College crash

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated October 6 2022 - 8:09am, first published 7:00am
Road works taking place on the Pentland Hills section of the Western Freeway. Picture supplied

Traffic will be slowed along a stretch of the Western Freeway near Bacchus Marsh, as repairs are made to the road side following a bus crash two weeks ago.

