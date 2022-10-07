Ballarat Developer slams council over knock-back

The Ballarat developer behind a $100 million retirement village on the coast has said he was "astounded" councillors rejected the proposal.
Country Club Living director Cameron Gull said he had worked with Warrnambool council officers for 18 months and was astounded this week's 4-3 decision to reject it was made in just 11 minutes.
The proposal includes a retirement village with 192 dwellings, golf course and 52-lot housing estate which would be developed over the next 10 years.
Councillors had raised concerns over the proposed golf course on land zoned public open space being for private use, and the vote was lost despite officers recommending they approve stage one while awaiting a report on the golf course.
The developer has flagged going to the state planning minister to intervene and make a decision, and is considering whether to take it to the Victoria Civil Administrative Tribunal or resubmit the application.
"We question if Warrnambool is open for business?" Mr Gull said.
Mr Gull said the 52-lot subdivision sought to address housing availability, affordability and diversity, and the whole development was "multi-generational" that would contribute extensively to the local economy.
He claimed the proposal was "hijacked" by some councillors who did not afford the proposal the necessary attention and the benefits to the community.
While a number of councillors expressed concern about public open space, Mr Gull said the community needed to know his group owned the land that was designated for open space.
He said the application sought to investigate the opportunity to lease back a portion of the open space land, which had to be purchased by the council under planning scheme requirements.
But the council said the area situated within the floodplain would, should a subdivision proceed, be vested in council and no payment would be made by the council.
Mr Gull said the par-three golf course area would be enjoyed and maintained by the 300 village residents while also providing a 36-metre-wide landscaped river corridor that was designated for public open space and walking tracks.
However, under the proposal, the area would be accessible by the wider community and would also be regularly used by students at the neighbouring special needs school, he said.
Mr Gull said the proposal was a development plan application which outlined the footprint for the site and not a planning permit application where detailed issues were decided upon.
He said the Catchment Management Authority had also said the golf course was OK.
But the council's chief Peter Schneider said he had a roundtable discussion with developers to talk about investment when he started in the job four years ago.
"We are definitely open for business. That's what we are all about," he said.
Mr Schneider said data showed the council approved planning projects cheaper and quicker than comparable counterparts.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.