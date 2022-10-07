"It'll look good on the tombstone," was Ballarat trainer Dan O'Sullivan's typically dry response when asked what winning a Group 1 would mean to him this week.
O'Sullivan has one of his best ever chances to break his personal Group 1 duck on Saturday when three-year-old Berkeley Square runs in Saturday's Caulfield Guineas (1600m).
Berkeley Square is listed as second favourite in the Guineas, having scored three wins and an unlucky second in his career four runs to date, including a win in the listed Exford Plate at Flemington on September 10.
A win would break the Miners Rest trainer into the elite of trainers across the country, with the trainer admitting he wasn't sure what could eventuate if he was to pick up his first major prize.
"We've been around the mark a few times, but haven't won one yet, hopefully Saturday is our day," he said.
"It would probably help us attract a few more horses, and to be honest, the publicity you get with having a Group 1 runner rolls along for you as well. To say it would be life-changing, I don't know if it's quite that dramatic, but it would be lovely to tick it off."
O'Sullivan said as a big horse, he had no doubt he would get longer distances going forward, but will reserve his judgement until after the Guineas before making a call as to whether the horse would continue throughout spring or head out for a spell.
"We'll just get through Saturday first and see where we go," he said. "There's a thought that we might push on to the Victoria Derby (2500m), but we'll see what happens.
"I've got no doubt he's a horse that will get at least 2000m, but if we were to go to the Derby, he would be a young three-year-old. If we were to push on, he'd need to have another run, probably on Cox Plate Day."
