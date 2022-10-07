The Courier

Berkerley Square has his shot at his and his trainer's first Group 1 in the Caulfield Guineas

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
October 7 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Berkeley Square ridden by Craig Williams wins the Exford Plate at Flemington on September 10. Photo by Brett Holburt/Racing Photos

"It'll look good on the tombstone," was Ballarat trainer Dan O'Sullivan's typically dry response when asked what winning a Group 1 would mean to him this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.