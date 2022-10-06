For a while the future looked grim for an iconic Ballarat business, which has been unable to open this month, but a new leaseholder has stepped in to give the popular market new life.
Shane Magri has taken over the lease of the woolsheds at 9367 Western Highway in an attempt to keep a community together.
He owns the cafe that previously operated within the well known Mill Markets as well as four stalls, which were running out of the woolshed.
Following a lease disagreement stallholders have been unable to open and the market has not been operating.
Two months ago Mr Magri found out the previous leaseholder of the building would not be renewing the lease.
In an effort to preserve a decade of history and keep the market together, Mr Magri contacted the landlord.
"She was more than happy to lease the building to me and continue running it because she loves what the place is," Mr Magri said.
In the interim the market is closed and Mr Magri is not able to open his new market Ballarat Vintage and Collectables until October 28.
Stall holder Tony Verlaan said it is difficult to not be making money for the rest of the month.
"We have all this stuff tied up and all our money tied up in there," he said.
Mr Verlaan said he usually spends his time searching for items to sell and attending garage sales.
He will now have a month off because "he has nothing to do" while he waits to reopen.
Mr Magri said he wanted to keep the market going so he could continue his hobby and passion for collecting.
"Some of these stall holders have been here for ten years. We are a community here," he said.
"I have a transport company in Melbourne, so that pays the mortgage.
"I am a collector myself, this is purely just because I love buying, selling and finding items that people want and need."
Mr Magri said their market has previously been a popular location for locals and tourists.
Between 2,000 and 3,000 people come though the market each week.
His wife who runs the cafe has regulars who will come for a drink and a chat often.
He has plans to keep growing the market in the future, including an arcade or kids entertainment section.
"This is just to make it bigger and better for Ballarat, to make this a destination for Ballarat," Mr Magri said.
At the start of September The Courier reported on a council planning application for the Mill Markets to move to a new building within Ballarat's gateway precinct.
The owner of the Mill Markets did not respond to The Courier's request for comment.
