A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Ballarat and areas to its north, east and south.
It comes after the city copped nearly 13 millimetres of rain between 4.30pm and 8.40pm on Thursday afternoon and evening.
"A moist unstable airmass has produced a line of thunderstorms and showers through western Victoria and is moving eastward this evening," the warning said.
"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours in parts of the Central, North Central and Northern Country districts,
"Locations which may be affected include Castlemaine, Kyneton, Ballarat, Daylesford, Geelong and Bacchus Marsh."
A "Watch and Act" message for flash flooding has also been issued for towns north of Ballarat including Amphitheatre, Avoca, Lexton, Maryborough, Talbot, Carisbrook and surrounding areas.
The State Emergency Service advised residents in the areas to immediately move indoors and away from floodwater.
A number of calls for help have also been requested around the region, following the rain this evening, including Cardigan Village, Smythes Creek, Black Hill, Clunes and Lexton.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
If driving conditions are dangerous, safely pull over away from trees, drains, low-lying areas and floodwater. Avoid travel if possible.
EARLIER:
Nearly 13 millimetres of rain has fallen across Ballarat in four hours on Thursday afternoon and evening, with more rain forecast to hit the state over the next couple of days.
The rain has caused flooding across the Ballarat region, including Cardigan Village, Smythes Creek, Black Hill, Clunes and Lexton.
It comes after the city copped more than six millimetres between 9am Wednesday and 9am Thursday, as a number of fronts bring heavy rain and potential flooding to Victoria.
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting the rain to continue into the weekend, with Ballarat set for another four to 10 millimetres of rain on Friday.
A possible severe thunderstorm could also hit Ballarat later on Thursday evening.
A number of minor flood watches remain in place for Victoria - including the Loddon, Avoca, Hopkins and Werribee Rivers.
"River rises and widespread minor to moderate flooding is possible in the flood watch area from overnight Thursday," an Advice message from the State Emergency Service said.
