Sisters Gabby and Jess Jones are not just good samaritans, they are lifesavers in their community, voluntarily taking calls at any time of the day or night to rush out to patients suffering cardiac arrest.
The pair, who are both nurses, are among Victoria's highest frequency GoodSAM responders - first-aid trained volunteers who are willing to start hands-on CPR while an ambulance is on the way in cases of cardiac arrest.
Jess, who is a midwife at Ballarat Hospital, and Gabby who works in critical care at Bendigo Hospital and Monash University teaching clinical skills and simulation to medical students, have accepted more than 30 cardiac cases between them from the GoodSAM app near their Maryborough homes.
They often attend jobs together to provide effective CPR while an ambulance is on its way.
And both have signed up to be part of a Ambulance Victoria's First Responder Shock Trial (FIRST) that will examine whether equipping GoodSAM volunteers with portable defibrillators to further improve the survival rates for out-of-hospital cardiac arrests.
Under the current system, GoodSam responders are notified of the location of a cardiac arrest and the nearest defibrillator, but in regional areas a defibrillator may not be nearby and the sisters both prefer to head straight to a case so they can get good quality CPR started as soon as possible to increase the chance of a patient's survival.
Just one out of 10 people who suffer a cardiac arrest survive.
The pair signed up in 2018, Jess after her Ballarat ED colleague Andrew Crellin suffered a heart attack at home and a GoodSAM responder helped save his life. Around the same time Gabby signed on after researching similar programs overseas and then reading about GoodSAM, and both also had in mind the fact that their mum survived a heart attack in her 40s and their father also has heart issues.
"Our family has a strong history of cardiac-related health issues, which is what prompted us to sign up to GoodSAM," Gabby said.
"While at work one day, our mum survived a cardiac arrest at the age of 46; we know the value of bystander intervention when someone goes into cardiac arrest and how it has the potential to save lives."
AV Maryborough team manager Mark Passalick described Jess and Gabby as "champions" of their community - who sometimes head straight out to a scene in their pyjamas to save time if they receive a call overnight.
"They are giving someone a chance," Mr Passalick said.
Anyone can use an AED, regardless of whether they have received training to do so. If someone is in cardiac arrest and an AED is available, simply open it and follow the verbal instructions- Mark Passalick
"As much as we want to, we can't be everywhere. In the chain of survival for cardiac arrest, good CPR and the use of a defibrillator can turn an arrest around. For us having these champions in the community give up their own time to help others, we are gobsmacked," he said.
"We get to a cardiac arrest and work our heart out for a one in 10 good outcome but GoodSAM improves that outcome because they give a patient blood flow to the brain and oxygen to the brain which makes our job easier when we turn up to a cardiac arrest."
Jess said being a GoodSAM responder meant she could continue to contribute to the Maryborough community even though she was working in Ballarat.
"I previously worked at Maryborough Hospital then I specialised which necessitated a move. There's a certain amount of guilt when you specialise and move for your career when there's a shortage of midwives and lactation consultants here ... but this allows me to still contribute to the community," she said.
"We have these skills and people get caught in unfortunate circumstances. If you have the skills to help someone and can save a life, why wouldn't you?
"And if that happened to my family, I would really hope there's someone there that can help."
Almost 80 per cent of cardiac arrests occur at home and the survival rate of cardiac arrest outside hospital is just 10 per cent. But when bystanders call 000, begin CPR and shock using a defibrillator, the chance of survival increase by 72 per cent. every minute that CPR and defibrillator use are delayed, survival drops by 10 per cent.
Gabby encourages the medical students she trains in Bendigo to sign up as GoodSAM responders.
"I teach our medical students a lot of basic and advanced life support so I've had a lot of practice in what you have to do. I encourage all of them to sign up to GoodSAM, particularly our third-year students who are about to go on GP rotations in lots of small communities in Victoria.
"It's good for them and the communities they go to."
Gabby said the large number of GoodSAM callouts that she and her sister respond to were a factor of the vast geographic area that Maryborough's ambulance crews cover, and the town's ageing population, though cardiac arrest can occur at any age.
"If our ambo crews are busy doing something they could be a bit of time away if they are out of town. I think we get a lot of these calls because we are both right in town, where the majority of the population is.
"It's almost ingrained when you are a healthcare worker. We want to help people whether we're on the clock or not ... it's who we are."
Gabby welcomed the new FIRST trial to equip GoodSAM responders with small portable defibrillators.
"I personally never stop for a defibrillator. I have this mental dialogue: 'do I just get to the patient and deliver good quality chest compressions before the ambos arrive with their defibrillator, or do I stop to get a defibrillator?'.
"The two most important factors in surviving cardiac arrest are good quality chest compressions to keep oxygenated blood circulating, and early defibrillation if there's an electrical problem.
"I always decide just to get to patient ... I often walk in and an elderly wife or husband is so grateful because they are trying their best to do chest compressions but it's physically demanding and they are quite distressed.
"To have a defib on us physically will be fantastic."
Mr Passalick urged regional Victorians to refresh their CPR skills and sign up to be a GoodSAM responder during 'Shocktober'.
"This month we want as many people as possible to learn basic CPR and to become one of AV's GoodSAM Responders," he said.
Mr Passalick said the use of public defibrillators, used to deliver a shock to help restore natural heart rhythm following cardiac arrest, had nearly doubled in the past 10 years.
"Anyone can use an AED, regardless of whether they have received training to do so. If someone is in cardiac arrest and an AED is available, simply open it and follow the verbal instructions," he said.
"Anyone can save a life in three simple steps. Call, Push, Shock: Call Triple Zero (000), Push hard and fast in the middle of the chest, and Shock using an AED.
"Finally, if you have an AED please register it with AV and ensure it is accessible 24/7 where people in need can use it - not locked away. If someone suffers a cardiac arrest and a bystander calls 000, the call-taker can direct people to that nearest AED - this small but important step can help link AEDs in communities across Victoria with people who need them when they need them."
To sign up as a GoodSAM responder visit heartrestarter.com.au
