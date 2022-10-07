I am hoping the Ballarat City Council and VicRoads might show some foresight in being proactive regarding the roundabout at Creswick Road, Heinz Lane and Coronet Street.
This is quite a busy intersection in general and with the forthcoming proposal of an extra 6000 homes to the north of Ballarat, it is only going to get worse.
This was most evident after the fatal truck crash last Thursday with extra traffic being diverted through the city.
I waited a maximum of one minute at the roundabout, early afternoon, on my way to work and saw two near-misses with cars being impatient and just going. This was not even peak time.
I had my car written off through a no-fault accident about five years ago at this roundabout and now drive very defensively when entering.
I am hoping lessons may be learnt from the replacement of roundabouts to traffic lights at DTC and Sebastopol and that something will be done before this road gets any busier.
Please act sooner rather than later.
Nicole Ruyg, Invermay Park
On a visit to the supermarket there was no sanitiser at the entrance, nobody with a mask (except me), and no social distancing whatsoever at the check-out.
Isn't this great because we're free now, aren't we? Leave aside I know of four people here in Ballarat getting COVID in the past fortnight, as well as another friend in Melbourne with a highly infectious flu.
Because that's come back too, hasn't it? And why wouldn't it, it was just waiting.
Free again, free to be sick.
Darryl Cloonan, Ballarat
The year 2030 is an important year for climate targets. It is also the year that my two oldest grandchildren will turn 18 with all the rights and responsibilities that age brings ... gulp ... and I will turn 80.
A fitting present for all three of us will be the realisation of the nation's 82 per cent 2030 renewable energy target.
As an octogenarian, I will be happy with 80 per cent but the extra two per cent will be the icing on the cake. Am I hopeful? I must be.
As Dostoevsky said, "To live without hope is to cease to live".
Ray Peck, Hawthorn
I have read in The Courier the headline claiming there are $900,000 the City of Ballarat couldn't account for.
My first thoughts were: why am I not surprised by this?
When you see how much money has been lost by this wasteful council, you can see why it was no surprise.
The Ballarat City Council have wasted millions of dollars on the Gatekeepers' Cottage and the new bike paths up and down Sturt Street, yet there are thousands of ratepayers driving cars all across Ballarat with roads full of potholes that are damaging car tyres and cars, and council came up with all these lame excuses to get out of compensation.
I think we, the ratepayers, need to start seeing some of the transparency and accountability we were promised, or is just more lip service from the City of Ballarat?
David Braybrook, Winter Valley
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.