THE Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region expects to make a call on whether games will go ahead on Saturday early in the morning.
With the Ballarat region soaked by three days of rain this week, even the prospect of a fine forecast for the weekend leaves many questions still be answered in order for round two to go ahead.
While many clubs do have synthetic greens, it seem unlikely that those with grass greens will be able to get their facilities up to scratch in time for Saturday afternoon.
BHBR secretary Wayne Morgan said the pennant committee would meet early in the morning on Saturday to make a call as to whether games can be played.
"A lot on the decisions will be based on the calls we get today (Friday)," he said. "At this stage with the current weather I'm not sure we'll see many grass greens available, it's whether or not we can look at rescheduling to other venues if required.
"Then of course, we have the issue of the amount of games being played at the venue and whether the venue can accommodate extra games. We've then also got the concern as to the greens, while they might be playable, it's important for us to understand just how slippery they may be, so there's a lot to decide.
"I'd imagine we'd have a call made by 10-10.30am on Saturday."
