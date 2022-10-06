The state coroner found murdered mother Dannyll Goodsell died from "incised injuries to the neck" at her home in Mount Pleasant, and has urged more support for bystanders and friends who are aware of family violence occurring.
Ms Goodsell was killed by her partner Scott Cameron in October 2018, who was jailed for 29 years after pleading guilty to the murder in 2020.
The coroner's report, released this week, states the official cause of death was "sharp force injuries" across the head, neck, and shoulders, resulting in massive blood loss.
As established in court, Ms Goodsell had told several friends she was "afraid" of her partner in the days leading up to her death.
The coroner's report states Cameron returned to Mount Pleasant about 1.41am, with Ms Goodsell continuing to text her friends - at 4.56am, she texted 'I'm scared of Scott'.
"At some point after Ms Goodsell sent this message, Mr Cameron stabbed her over 50 times with a sharp implement, causing her death," the report states.
He attempted to clean up the scene with bleach and hid the body under the bed, before lighting a fire inside the house. He was arrested days later.
The coroner noted there was "no soot in the airways", indicating Ms Goodsell had died before the fire was lit, and there were "defence type injuries" on her hands and forearms.
Several medications and illicit drugs were present in her toxicology report.
The coroner ordered the investigation as part of the Victorian System Review of Family Violence Deaths.
"Violence perpetrated by an intimate partner is particularly shocking, given that all persons have a right to safety, respect and trust in their most intimate relationships," the report states.
It's noted the family violence in Ms Goodsell's relationship was not reported to any services, and there had been previous violent assaults in the relationship.
"There have been many family violence homicides examined by this court where third parties were aware of or suspected that family violence was occurring in a relationship prior to a family violence related death but no services were contacted in relation to this family violence," the report states.
IN THE NEWS
"This is consistent with research which indicates that victims of family violence are more likely to talk to family and friends about their experiences of violence than contact a family violence support services or the police.
"I note that Ms Goodsell and many of the friends she disclosed the family violence to were also users of illicit substances. This may have created an additional barrier to them interacting with services and contributed to their apparent reluctance to engage with, or make reports to, police.
"At the time of Ms Goodsell's death, there was limited information and resources available to third parties to assist them in accessing information about family violence and providing support to persons experiencing family violence."
Further research and support is needed to prevent further deaths, the coroner wrote, endorsing making more family violence community resources available for people to help others, such as the Orange Door.
The death was "reportable", which means it was unexpected, unnatural or violent, or the result of accident or injury.
Investigations are carried out to establish facts, and provide recommendations to prevent further deaths.
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
Help is also available, but not limited, via the following organisations. The key message is you are not alone.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.