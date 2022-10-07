Residents in the small town of Lexton are beginning the clean up, after heavy rain and floods hit the Ballarat region overnight.
It has been described as the worst flood in living memory by Pyrenees Hotel owner Matt Whitty, who spoke to The Courier on Friday morning.
Lexton farmer Robert Palmby said he saw wheelie bins floating away on the Sunraysia Highway as well as logs, fallen trees and other items.
Mr Palmby said 90 millimetres of rain fell in Lexton in the space of 90 minutes.
The rain has stopped and the river has receded, but there are concerns it may rise again - the chance of more rain on the way.
Further away, at Glenpatrick, Ian Fraser captured a video of his friends sending a package over the Glenpatrick creek to other friends stuck on the other side.
EARLIER:
State Emergency Service volunteers have been forced to rescue multiple people stuck in floodwaters across the Ballarat region.
Victoria has seen five people rescued - all of them in Amphitheatre, Lexton and Murphys Creek (near Tarnagulla).
All areas are along the Avoca River or its 13 tributaries.
The drama began with reports flooding in that a car had been swept away from a small bridge on Fraser Street, Amphitheatre, about 8.35pm on Thursday.
SES volunteers were called in from Maryborough.
Motorists are also urged to take care on the inner-west fringes of the city with heavy water on the roads and floodwater encroaching on roads on Friday.
The Bureau recorded 24.8mm at Ballarat aerodrome up until 9am and the rain continues to fall steadily.
Some areas have recorded much higher totals. Avoca had 57mm adding to an already swollen river.
But roads closer to Ballarat are also being inundated.
Sections of Greenhalghs Road are under water but passable for motorists at this stage.
Greenhalghs Road has become a main thoroughfare due to western road works.
The Courier has spoken to a truck driver who warned motorists not to attempt passing through flood waters on the Windermere Road-Ross Creek Road, south of the roundabout on Carngham Road.
Other key affected roads in the area include Bells Road T-intersection with Sebastopol-Smythesdale Road and the Woady Yallock Creek Road near the Haddon Park.
In nearby Lexton, emergency services received multiple reports of flooding in and near the Sunraysia Highway between 9.30 and 10.30pm.
Incidents included a vehicle trapped between two flooded areas.
And at Murphys Creek, north of Maryborough, there were multiple reports of vehicles caught in floodwaters on the Wimmera Highway from 11.30pm Thursday onwards.
The worst hotspot was an area near Magpie Creek - which was also cut off in the 2016 floods.
Ambulance Victoria said at this stage, no one had been injured in the vehicle rescues.
Bureau of Meteorology figures show that as of 8am Friday, Trentham saw 43.8mm of rain since 9am Thursday, while Ballarat and Ben Nevis had seen 20mm.
There are also reports Avoca has recorded 45mm.
More to come.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
