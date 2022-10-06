THE Ballarat Cricket Association is expected to decide late on Friday as to whether matches will go ahead this weekend after a week of wet weather across the Ballarat region.
While the association was able to get through the opening round last week unscathed, concerns about the state of the ovals, more-so than the state of pitches, looks likely to put a dampener on this weekend's action.
BCA administration officer Jenna Fowlie said committee members were inspecting venues on Friday, but with the rain continuing to fall, it appeared 'doubtful' at best that games would go ahead as scheduled on Saturday.
The association has already split the weekend's matches with Division 3 now scheduled for Sunday due to the lack of ovals. At this stage, Sunday looks the most likely to be able to host games.
"It's still raining pretty steadily right now," she said. "On the record, no decision will be made until this afternoon.
"The big issue is a lot of the grounds were not in great condition even last week and we had four days of really good weather leading up to that. This rain has put those grounds back to where they were a few weeks ago.
"In all honesty, if we had have had this rain and tomorrow's forecast after three weeks of fine weather we probably would have been fine, but the fact it's been so wet and then this on top will make it difficult."
