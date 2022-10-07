The Courier
Updated

The Ballarat Cricket Association is expected to decide late on Friday as to whether matches will go ahead this weekend

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated October 7 2022 - 4:15am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The covers look unlikely to come off on Saturday, even if the weather gets better over the next 24 hours as forecast.

THE Ballarat Cricket Association was expected to make a decision late last night as whether of not cricket can go ahead this weekend after week of drenching rain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.