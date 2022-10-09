An internationally award-winning photographic artist has not stopped taking photos since aged 10, when her father gave her a camera.
Juliette Cavendish, who has lived in Ballarat for about 10 years, is well known for her event portraiture photos of some of the world's leading circus performers.
Her talent has been recognised internationally over the year, with 21 awards won.
Last month, Cavendish was awarded a silver medal in the 2022 International Photography Awards professional event category for her photograph 'The Boys' - a balancing act taken three years ago at Cirque Africa.
The awards are considered to be the 'Olympics' of photography awards.
Cavandish said it was amazing to be recognised because photographing circus performers could be complicated due to changing lights and fast acts.
"Now that I am being recognised at an elite level, it just feels amazing to have got to this point and it just means it opens up more doors for me in the future in terms of where I go from here with my photography," Cavendish said.
"It's a really fulfilling profession. I love meeting all the people I have met over the years and just seeing people working so hard during rehearsals. I am there right through the whole process from the start to the finish and the culmination is the shots of the night as they are actually performing."
When Cavendish was 10-years-old, her father gave her a film camera he had bought when he was young. Cavendish taught herself how to use the camera at her hometown of Liverpool, England.
"I picked it up and just wanted to take photos and over the years I've learned the hard way. I have learned by making mistakes and figuring out how to get that shot," she said.
"Obviously the interest was there back then and to look at how I could push the boundaries a bit. I honestly don't think I've put the camera down since, it's been a lifelong passion and it will always be."
Another self-learning experience was travelling around Australia for two-and-a-half years.
"Once again I always had the camera with me, learning as I took a photo. If it didn't work I would read up on how to fix it," Cavendish said.
Cavendish, who has worked with musicians including The Beach Boys and The Temptations, said her work involved her getting to know the acts over a couple of weeks.
I spend a couple of weeks getting to know the acts and what I might need to do technically, or where I might need to position myself, which is often in quite bizarre places.- Juliette Cavendish
Cavendish said after many years of travelling, she was looking forward to capturing Ballarat events and bespoke projects next year.
"It's really beautiful to see the world through the lens of a camera and the reason being is when you are out walking, you often miss little things," she said.
"I think when you've got a camera in your hand you tend to take more notice of what's in front of you and you can focus on things that you wouldn't ordinarily have seen. I think that's what I have enjoyed as well.
"It really changes your perspective. If I am doing a corporate event or a party taking pictures of people, it's often the in-between moments I like to capture, the moments when people don't know they are being photographed and they are at their most natural."
Cavandish has been invited to New York to accept the award.
