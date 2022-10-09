The Courier

Juliette Cavendish's Cirque Africa photo receives silver in 2022 International Photography Awards

By Erin Williams
October 9 2022 - 1:00am
Australian photographic artist Juliette Cavendish, who lives in Ballarat, has been recognised in the 2022 International Photography Awards.

An internationally award-winning photographic artist has not stopped taking photos since aged 10, when her father gave her a camera.

