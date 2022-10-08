Ballarat primary school educators on the journey to change literacy teaching practices in classrooms have received confirmation they are on the right track.
More than 250 Victorian educators attended a Sharing Best Practice conference in Ballarat last week, which included a session on a phonics-based reading approach, where the importance of explicitly teaching pupils how to efficiently decode words was the focus.
Ballarat region learning specialist and grades three and four teacher Manieka Radford, who attended the conference, said La Trobe University's Professor Pamela Snow's session reaffirmed the positives of teaching reading using an explicit, structured approach.
"There were obviously people there new to the journey and that was their first exposure to anything related to the science of learning, which the science of reading is an element of," Ms Radford said.
"But for those of us who have been on this journey for a little while, it just reaffirmed that what we are doing is best practice and it is the best way to teach all students in the most effective way."
Ms Radford said teachers at her school had enough knowledge to begin the journey of adapting structures and instructional models to reflect the most current research into best practice.
"There's an overwhelming body of evidence that shows that beginning with phonemic awareness and phonological awareness and focusing on developing oral language in the younger years has the most benefit for the most students and is harmful to none," she said.
"Whereas other practices - like sight words and using strategies that encourage students to look away from what they are reading and look at pictures and have to guess what the word might be - they are detrimental and scientifically backed detrimental teaching practices."
Ms Radford said for all schools to be able to adopt best practice using structured, synthetic phonics and other evidence-based teaching approaches, change needed to occur in the way universities taught pre-service teachers.
"Our curriculum in Victoria is based on a balanced literacy approach which the research is obviously saying is not effective and doesn't cater for all learning needs and learning styles and it actually contributes to kids falling further and further behind," she said.
"It stems back to teacher education and most universities are not providing teachers with the knowledge they need to teach reading efficiently and effectively."
Under a $220 million Coalition plan to improve children's literacy skills, announced this week, Victorian primary school teachers would be required to use Systematic Synthetic Phonics.
SSP explicitly teaches children the relationship between the sounds and letter symbols of the written language efficiently.
Coalition education, early childhood and children spokesman David Hodgett said without a plan pupils would continue to fall further behind.
"Two years of lost classroom learning has compounded the deficits in literacy education in Victoria."
