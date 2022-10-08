Sustainability could be a solution to easing cost of living pressures particularly for those from low income households, professionals from the building industry say.
On Wednesday, the Building Better Homes for the Future forum targeted at creating more sustainably sound homes in Victoria was held in Ballarat.
The conference, organised by the Ballarat Renewable Energy and Zero Emissions group, featured an array of panellists including Mullum Creek Development architect Paul Haar, Chatham Homes group managing director Bradley Hall, Hygge Property director Joseph van Dyk and City of Ballarat director of development and growth Natalie Robertson.
Mr van Dyk said his development company was committed to addressing housing needs, specifically Ballarat's "low stock levels and vacancy rates".
While he did not provide a concrete solution to Ballarat's housing scarcity, he said he did "seek to include affordable housing using recycled material where possible" in their plans.
"As operators, is this the best housing we can deliver?" Mr van Dyk said.
"Somewhere someone is paying."
*Sally Smith, a Ballarat mother-of-two, is an example of the many people paying the price due to inadequately and inefficiently built homes.
Ms Smith comprises the 35 per cent of Australians in community housing who are struggling to cope with rising energy costs.
She said it was "overwhelming" trying to keep on top of her heating bills during Ballarat's harsh winters while also managing her daughter's health conditions.
"I make sure everything is turned off when I leave the house and I try to consciously spend less time in the shower but I need to keep the house warm for my three-year-old daughter who is immunocompromised," Ms Smith said.
"We live in an old housing commission house which doesn't retain heat very well so to make sure my kids are comfortable I'm having to turn on my dryer in the back of the house since our heater only really heats up our lounge area."
Mr Hall said the City of Ballarat's implementation of the Environmentally Sustainable Development project, which seeks to enhance the environmental outcomes of new buildings and development while also improving the safety and health of occupants, was commendable.
"Out of the three tiers of government council are actually far further advanced then state and federal (governments)," he said.
Ms Robertson spoke of the council's commitment to put forth stage two of the ESD which includes mandating the need for new developments to be more energy efficient to reduce household power bills.
"We're certainly pushing for it; we certainly strongly advocating for it ourselves and we're more than ever aware of the importance of it being embedded into our own policies," she said.
However, despite explaining the need for sustainability to be "in all the avenues", she said the council was still at the "mercy of the minister".
"We've got to practice what we preach and get this into our planning scheme, but all our other policies as well," she said.
Mr Hall said the main issues surrounding housing affordability and affordable housing stemmed from the federal and state government's lack of action.
"We've got to get the federal government and the state government aligned on policy," he said.
"There were countless reports around housing affordability and affordable housing and we're talking 20 years ago and none of those strategies have been implemented.
"That's now put us well behind the curve in relation to sustainable residential construction development."
Mr van Dyk said the lack of housing diversity in regional Victoria was another area of concern.
"Based on the the baristas making coffee in the morning, if they are single and are under 25, they probably don't want to live in a house at the bottom of Delacombe - they probably want to live where they can walk or ride to work and be in Bakery Hill or Ballarat Central," he said.
The creation of shared facilities among various households was a solution Mr van Dyk put forth to address the region's lack of housing diversity and affordable housing.
Mr Hall said it was imperative the federal and state governments took action towards creating sustainable and affordable houses sooner rather than later.
"It takes 50 years to transition (to sustainable housing) and we're (Australia) 20 years behind the northern hemisphere," he said.
"Sustainability can't be about profit; we need a concerted approach from federal and state governments to start with."
Mr Hall said he was wary about the thought of governments going along the route of demolishing and rebuilding homes unless it was done in an appropriate manner.
"In my mind that is a wonderful stimulant to the economy as long as it's done in a socially equitable fashion where money doesn't just disappear off to large-scale constructors and developers," he said.
Conversely, Mr Haar said this approach would be unfavourable due to the environmental ramifications it posed.
"We cannot knock down and rebuild even if we were able to recycle a huge proportion of the product," he said.
"We have to find ways and there are ways to retrofit buildings and improve them to bring them to a really good energy standard."
Mr Haar suggested another method of reducing energy costs for all households was to improve the accessibility to decentralised energy sources.
"A renter who can't afford to invest in that (solar panels) directly, should be able to buy electricity from whoever the investors are at a much more affordable price (through a shared electricity grid)," he said.
The Victorian government is in the process of updating their Regional Growth Plans, which will take into consideration the nature of housing growth and the opportunity to provide more diverse housing.
"Victoria's planning system continues to be strengthened to respond to the impacts of climate change, in line with the objectives of Plan Melbourne and Victoria's Climate Change Strategy," a government spokesperson said.
"We recognise responding to climate change is a key purpose of planning schemes, so we are introducing changes to make future development more sustainable and better for the environment.
"We're striking the right balance between building for the needs of Victorians, hearing council and community voices in decision-making, and protecting the environment and heritage we all cherish."
In relation to the Big Housing Build, which has, to date, created 89 of the 305 social and affordable housing homes set to be built under the initiative in the Ballarat region, the spokesperson said the government would "seek to achieve" sustainability in a number of ways.
This included each house to have a "minimum 7-star Nationwide House Energy Rating Scheme average; all-electric specification including providing reverse-cycle air conditioning and efficient water use, with strategies like water-efficient fixtures and fittings, rainwater capture and reuse, water-efficient irrigation systems and drought-tolerant landscape design."
Additionally, it is required for larger projects under the build's Social Housing Growth Fund to be green star certified.
IN THE NEWS:
Amendments to all Victoria's planning schemes under stage one of the ESD, which came into effect in June, also mandated the need for climate action to be a key objective.
Stage two of the ESD is anticipated to be rolled out in 2023 and will support energy efficiency, passive solar design, on-site renewable energy generation, active and sustainable transport, waste and recycling, integrated water management, cooling and greening, and measures to reduce air and noise pollution exposure.
The Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning has also invested $10 million in the Microgrid Demonstration Initiative, which seeks to incorporate renewable energy generation as well as battery energy storage to support sustainability.
"The Victorian Government is delivering projects through the $10 million Microgrid Demonstration Initiative (MDI), which is showing how communities can reduce reliance on the electricity network, share renewable power and slash energy bill," a spokesperson said.
"Through combinations of rooftop solar, batteries and flexible demand technologies, microgrids can boost grid stability and resilience while slashing bills amongst local households and businesses."
Areas currently receiving support through this scheme include east Gippsland towns; Mallacoota and Omeo as well as Corryong located in Victoria's far north east.
The Courier has contacted DELWP regarding whether this project will be expanded to other parts of Victoria.
*This person's name has been changed due to safety concerns.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.