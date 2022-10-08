The Courier
In Depth

Developers have their say on sustainability at Building Better Homes for the Future forum

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
October 8 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Houses built in Mullum Creek, a residential property in the outer suburb of Donvale, have been created with a strong environmental focus. Picture supplied.

Sustainability could be a solution to easing cost of living pressures particularly for those from low income households, professionals from the building industry say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.