Emma English hopes her bowel cancer story breaks stigma

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
October 7 2022 - 5:00pm
Emma English with her husband Link, who was her full-time carer, and (left) Emma pictured undergoing treatment. She is now more than five years into remission.

EMMA English was 26 years old when diagnosed with a cancer that she felt was almost too embarrassing to talk about: bowel cancer.

