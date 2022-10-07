The Courier

Ballarat harness racing stables put rare talents centre stage

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated October 7 2022 - 1:48am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Captain Ravishing (Mark Pitt) gets the job done in a Victoria Derby heat, Picture by Stuart McCormick.

Ballarat stables will have three of Australian harness racing's most exciting pacing talents on display at Melton on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.