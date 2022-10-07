Ballarat harness racing stables put rare talents centre stage

Ballarat stables will have three of Australian harness racing's most exciting pacing talents on display at Melton on Saturday night.
Burrumbeet trainer Michael Stanley tackles the prestigious group 1 Victoria Cup, 2240m, with his rising star Rock N Roll Doo, while Cardigan's Emma Stewart will be sending around Captain Ravishing and Ladies In Red.
Captain Ravishing is favourite and all the rage for the group 1 $200,000 Victoria Derby final, 2760m, while boom mare Ladies In Red resumes in the group 3 Make Mine Cullen for mares, 1720m.
Rock N Roll Doo reinforced his potential with a last-start slashing win in the Kilmore Pacing Cup.
He put on show his toughness and brilliance in putting away a classy line-up, including some of his major rivals in the Victoria Cup.
Stanley has taken Rock N Roll Do to a new level this preparation, with him winning three of five starts, also including the group 1 Caduceus Classic.
A Victoria Cup victory would go a long way towards locking in the four-year-old for a tilt at the New Zealand Cup leading into the Inter Dominion Pacing Championship in Victoria in November and December.
Captain Ravishing has taken all before him in his three starts for Stewart.
He claimed the Holloway 3yo Classic in Ballarat first up and then the Withers 3yo Classic at Kilmore before winning his derby heat.
He will have to come off the second row, while his main rival Leap To Fame has drawn the front.
Stewart also has Khafaji engaged, while Ballarat-based Simply Sam will fly the New Zealand flag in the derby.
Ladies In Red, hailed as a racemare of a generation, is back at the races for the first time since winning The Rising Sun in Queensland in July.
The four-year-old has captured the imagination of the harness racing community with her champion qualities, which have given her 19 wins and four second in 23 starts and almost $800,000 in stakes.
This will be just her third start this season and first in Victoria since winning in Ballarat on April 27.
Reinsman David Moran will be reunited with Ladies In Red.
He has driven her 18 times and was unavailable to drive in her past three three starts owing to suspension.
Ladies In Red clashes with stablemates and fellow four-year-olds Tough Tilly, which has beaten her, and Treachery, which is unbeaten in seven starts this season.
Tough Till has raced only twice this season and this will be her first visit to the races since early May.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
