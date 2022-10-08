The Courier

Ballarat's ADHD community talk about their challenges with work

Haddon woman, Gillian McKinley, 51, said she is reluctant to tell her employer about her ADHD diagnosis as she believes it might result in her being "looked down upon". Picture by Adam Trafford.

While a study has found 82 per cent of Australians diagnosed with ADHD see the disorder as an "asset", three quarters still find it an impediment to their careers.

