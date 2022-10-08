While a study has found 82 per cent of Australians diagnosed with ADHD see the disorder as an "asset", three quarters still find it an impediment to their careers.
The research, conducted by ADHD Australia, surveyed 1059 Australians.
It revealed those who did see ADHD as a benefit said it improved their performance at work including their creativity, focus, interpersonal skills and resilience.
However, 72 per cent of participants believed it held them back in their profession.
Haddon woman, Gillian McKinley, 51, works at a racing stable in Miners Rest and has ADHD.
She said she could attest to the negative impacts her ADHD has had on working life particularly its influence in preventing her from securing more stable, full-time employment.
"My ADHD has made sticking to a job difficult," Ms McKinley said.
"In my lifetime, I've had so many jobs that I can't even recall how many.
"It also (ADHD) makes it hard to focus on tasks and focus on more long-term plans and my future aspirations."
Similarly Cardigan woman, Hayley Chapman, 34, is a case management support worker with ADHD who has also battled balancing the disorder in her work life.
"I don't have the confidence in my ability to do the further studies I need to continue to move forward in my career, not because of the actual work involved in the job itself, I can do that, it's the studies, the level of reading and comprehension I struggle with and that overwhelms me," Ms Chapman said.
She said, prior to being diagnosed and treated for her ADHD, which occurred in May of this year, she found keeping up with the demands of her occupation a "real challenge".
"In a previous workplace I really felt out of place on an academic level and compared myself to others and thought I would not be able to do the work they did," Ms Chapman said.
The data did find negative stereotypes were changing for the better for those living with ADHD with 88 per cent of employers saying they would accommodate staff who reported their ADHD to them.
Ms Chapman said she felt being transparent with her workplace about her ADHD has been tremendously helpful and has only resulted in positive outcomes.
"I told my employer about my diagnosis, they knew about everything every step of the way," she said.
"I felt no need to keep this from them as they are so incredibly supportive and understanding.
"I get a bit emotional thinking about how wonderful my work place is and how much support I receive."
However, the results also revealed there was still room for improvement with 40 per cent of employees saying they were hesitant to inform their employers about their ADHD due to fears of being ostracised.
Ms McKinley said she had not told her boss about her disorder as she was concerned it may result in her being "looked down upon".
"I'm worried that they may think I might do stupid things and be unable to focus and be a good worker," she said.
"I don't want to be treated like I've got special needs or anything like that, because I'm good at my job and I really don't think it's necessary for them to know."
Ms Chapman said she understood the reluctance from some in the ADHD community to not disclose their disorder to their employers.
"I understand depending on the type of job they have it maybe not be appropriate to disclose their ADHD, even if the ADHD is what makes them good at their job," she said.
Ms Chapman said this was something which saddened her.
A 2019 report by Deloitte found ADHD costs the Australian economy about $20 billion a year through lost productivity and the demand on the health system.
ADHD Australia chair Michael Kohn said improving misconceptions around ADHD would enable those with the disorder to unlock their full potential both within their personal and work lives.
"People with ADHD just have a different way of seeing the world and when they're accommodated, and motivated, there's nothing that they cannot do," he said.
"With better understanding and management of ADHD in the workplace and more open conversations between employers and employees, individuals with ADHD can excel in their careers."
Ms Chapman said she was now taking her ADHD diagnosis in her stride.
"I am not ashamed nor embarrassed (about having ADHD) and that is the image I want to put out there for others with ADHD, especially children and young adults; the stereotype needs to change," she said.
It is estimated, in Australia, about one in 20 people have ADHD.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
