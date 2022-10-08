Fires and complicated international COVID-19 restrictions did not stop these Ballarat volunteers from delivering medical supplies overseas.
Ballarat West Rotary members spent two weeks at the beginning of September delivering and building first-aid rooms, dental clinics and libraries across different locations in Tonga.
Project manager and dentist Dr David Goldsmith said the visit "greatly exceeded his expectations".
Last time The Courier spoke to Dr Goldsmith he was preparing to send supplies in two 40-foot containers to Tonga.
IN THE NEWS:
Gathering the donations was a joint effort; the project was run under Rotary Australia World Community Service and saw donations from a number of Ballarat Rotary clubs as well as clubs from across Australia.
Dr Goldsmith said it was mammoth effort from a number of people and often included daily communication with Tonga's chief dental engineer, Sioeli Manu.
The trip started out with a dilemma, with the team worried they would not make it onto their connecting flight from New Zealand in time for the negative COVID-19 results to still be valid.
Despite the delay they made it into the country and went to work.
Rather than doing the dental procedures himself, Dr Goldsmith said it was important to set up infrastructure so people could help themselves.
The project and supplies were used to build first-aid rooms and dental clinics for three schools, Queen Salote College, Apifo'ou College and Tupou College.
Before the team could get to Tupou College, a fire broke out in the building where the dental clinic was supposed to go.
Dr Goldsmith said the room was being used as a dormitory and the 10 students staying there managed to save the equipment from the fire.
"Without this prompt action, we could have lost everything," he said.
There are 1000 boarders at Tupou College and Dr Goldsmith said the new clinic meant the students were able to receive dental care in "familiar surroundings''.
He said the students would not miss a day of education, having to go to appointments off-site.
The rotary group has been working on dental projects in Tonga since 1996. Dr Goldsmith said they had built strong connections and friendships in the community.
They are now turning their focus to their next project, called Fiona - a mobile dental clinic.
"It will allow handicapped children, and adults, to have convenient access to dental treatment," Dr Goldsmith said.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.