The Courier
Home/Sport/Commonwealth Games
Opinion

MELANIE WHELAN: Ballarat waits as Bendigo wins Commonwealth Games 2026 gifts

October 7 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Did we mention, now shooting is back, that Ballarat is the true hometown of six-time Olympian and (as pictured here) 2006 Commonwealth Games double trap pairs gold medallist Russell Mark? Picture by Getty Images

RIGHT now it is a little hard not to look to Bendigo and feel a little like the child who has been made to wait under the Christmas tree while a sibling gets to open their presents first.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Commonwealth Games
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.