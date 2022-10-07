RIGHT now it is a little hard not to look to Bendigo and feel a little like the child who has been made to wait under the Christmas tree while a sibling gets to open their presents first.
Three-on-three basketball and track cycling, including para events for each, is what Bendigo unwrapped on Friday.
Right now, it is a little hard to not feel more green than gold in Ballarat.
Okay, give Bendigo the 2026 Commonwealth Games track cycling with a temporary velodrome at their showgrounds. That city has hosted an international madison for more than 50 years and does so in a combined billing with Victorian Athletic League's Bendigo Gift, a 400-metre handicap known as the Opal.
Admittedly, Bendigo's Tom Flood Sports Centre - deemed not big enough - is hardly world-class standard but these Games are about building on legacies.
But, Ballarat has the state's first purpose-built, international grade three-on-three basketball courts. We have three plus a portable one that could be assembled in picturesque locations about town or on loan about our region, such as in Ararat where we have strong hoops ties.
We keep getting told to be patient, as this column made clear last week, but when the full list of sports dropped on Wednesday and other host cities are snaffling up prizes we cannot help but get edgy for answers.
Bendigo now has about eight sports to its name and Geelong has about the same. Ballarat has three sports and is yet to learn whether the marathon counts in the athletics program.
We keep getting told there is plenty of work going on behind the scenes and if so, surely there is a sporting masterplan with more of Ballarat's name on it. How can we properly plan when kept in the dark?
Maybe Bendigo got to learn its added fate earlier than Ballarat because our neighbour is home to the Commonwealth Games Delivery Minister Jacinta Allan. Maybe not.
Right now, we do not have much more to consider than sheer speculation.
What we do have is the Games two biggest ticket items in athletics and boxing, as well as a share in the popular Twenty20 cricket - and yet not much more detail.
We cannot even be certain we are still in the mix for remaining sports yet to find a home base on the program.
We can be fairly certain we will not obtain coastal rowing, even though Rowing Australia does stipulate this sport can be contested "on large lakes and other bodies of water".
For such an international event, we can probably concede to a beach location - even if, as we know, the cross-wind across Lake Wendouree can make the waters quite choppy.
Newly named host city Shepparton has snaffled up BMX racing but mountain biking is still up for grabs. City of Ballarat and Hepburn Shire have a joint bid against, you guessed it, Bendigo.
But shooting is back on the card. Did we mention to Games Federation president Dame Louise Martin that Ballarat is the true hometown of six-time Olympian Russell Mark? And that Mark captured six Commonwealth Games medals in shooting?
