UPDATE:
Two men are being treated for burns, following a crash on the Western Freeway between Ballan and Gordon on Friday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the scene about 12.20pm, with the westbound lanes closed so the air ambulance could land.
The men, both believed to be in their 40s are being flown to the Alfred hospital and are believed to be in a serious condition.
It is not clear how the crash occurred or how many vehicles are involved.
Police and emergency services remain on site.
EARLIER:
The westbound lanes of the Western Freeway at Ballan have been closed, following a crash on Friday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the scene about 12.15pm following reports of the incident between Ballan and Gordon.
An air ambulance has also been dispatched to the scene, although it is not clear how many people or vehicles are involved in the crash.
Vicroads has advised the lanes are closed at Geelong-Ballan Road.
"The Ballarat-bound lanes of the Western Freeway are closed at Ballan, due to a serious collision," a statement said.
"Victoria Police is detouring traffic at Ballan-Daylesford Road to allow the Air Ambulance to land safely.
"Motorists are asked to be mindful of local traffic and to obey the speed limit when detouring via Old Melbourne Road between Ballan and Gordon.
"Drivers can return to the freeway at Gordon.
"This closure is under Victoria Police control. The road will re-open when investigations are complete and it's safe to do so."
Ambulance Victoria has been contacted for comment.
More to come.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.