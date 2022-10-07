UPDATE:
The Western Freeway is now open following two separate crashes on Friday afternoon.
Traffic in both directions were diverted for over six hours while emergency services attended the scenes.
The first incident occurred at about 12.20pm after a car caught fire and crashed on the freeway.
Two men from the vehicle, both believed to be in their 40s were flown to the Alfred hospital for burns, they are believed to be in a serious condition.
At 2.25pm another crash occurred, two people were air-lifted to the Royal Melbourne Hospital their condition is unknown.
Four people were taken to Ballarat Base Hospital who are all in a stable condition.
It is not clear how either crash occurred or how many vehicles are involved, police are undergoing investigation.
EARLIER:
Motorists are being diverted in both directions on the Western Freeway on Friday evening following two separate accidents.
Melbourne-bound traffic is instead taking the Moorabool West Road, while Ballarat-bound traffic will leave the freeway at Ballan-Daylesford Road.
Heavy vehicles travelling between Melbourne and Ballarat should detour via Geelong and all motorists are asked to obey the speed limits on detoured roads.
BEFORE:
The westbound lanes of the Western Freeway at Ballan have been closed, following a crash on Friday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the scene about 12.15pm following reports of the incident between Ballan and Gordon.
An air ambulance has also been dispatched to the scene, although it is not clear how many people or vehicles are involved in the crash.
Vicroads has advised the lanes are closed at Geelong-Ballan Road.
"The Ballarat-bound lanes of the Western Freeway are closed at Ballan, due to a serious collision," a statement said.
"Victoria Police is detouring traffic at Ballan-Daylesford Road to allow the Air Ambulance to land safely.
"Motorists are asked to be mindful of local traffic and to obey the speed limit when detouring via Old Melbourne Road between Ballan and Gordon.
"Drivers can return to the freeway at Gordon.
"This closure is under Victoria Police control. The road will re-open when investigations are complete and it's safe to do so."
