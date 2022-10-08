Every piece of metal and leather in a suit of armour, whether it's from 2000 years ago or made last week, is custom-made to fit the wearer.
For the blacksmiths and metalworkers who carry on the traditions - for fun, for the movies, even for sport - it's akin to sculpture.
North of Ballarat, there are a number of smiths keeping the forges burning, and they're keen to share their skills with a burgeoning community of amateur metalworkers.
For Robert Hayes, armouring was a way of getting more involved in his hobbies, before it became a full-time gig.
Live-action roleplaying communities, who commit to full-costumed storytelling adventures, and traditional armed combat enthusiasts make up the customer base, he said.
"I could never afford anything, so I started tinkering in my workshop making things I'd seen in movies or history, in museums," Mr Hayes explained.
"Six, seven years ago, I was doing it part-time for friends, selling the odd piece here and there, then I decided to have a crack full-time."
The result - functional yet artisanal arms and armour that can survive one of the most full-contact sports you can participate in, often used by Ballarat's thriving historical medieval battle scene.
"It's cool to see the things I make get used in such a full-on setting," he said.
"You don't get to make armour used in war anymore, this is the next best thing, otherwise it sits on a shelf, in a museum or someone's home - that's cool, I'm glad they enjoy it artistically, but this is how it's meant to be used.
"It's a confirmation for me, I know I must be doing something right because these guys can use it, because if I was making it wrong, it wouldn't work for them.
"Everyone thinks in terms of warfare, but it's really sculpture - it starts out flat metal, but it ends up wrapping around the human body, and I find it very cool."
Another metalworker north of Daylesford is Sam Bloomfield, who caught the bug growing up in New Zealand - you may remember a couple of movies they made there a few years back which prominently featured exquisite suits of armour on hundreds of extras.
For many people, the behind the scenes documentaries on how the armour and weapons were made were as good as the films themselves.
Mr Bloomfield's work is more sculptural, and highly detailed with inlay and filigree, inspired by organic shapes as well as history.
"It's making things that you come up with in your mind, it's inventing things, there's a joy in the end result," he said.
"It's also in the process as well - it's not always fun, but somehow at the end you reflect back and say that's not so bad, it's very challenging sometimes."
Right now, he's working on a Trojan War-style shield for a friend, and a Mordor-inspired suit for himself.
"I've got a natural inclination towards the spiky side of things, and (the film's team) derived that look from a German medieval style, and ramped it up a whole lot more, I really like the actual German-style armour," he said.
"I find it quite intriguing, and it's got a real presence to it - it came from medieval, historic armours, but I really love making my own stuff, personalising it, making it your own.
"My daughter's got a school project, which I'm helping her with, a ballista, I've wanted to make one for ages."
The two armourers will be putting their skills on show at Sovereign Hill's new Rare Trades Centre this November, part of a rotating set of artisans providing workshops to the public.
A program of 25 workshops planned from early October include silversmithing, weaving and basketry, woodwork carvings and construction, leatherwork, locksmithing, longbow and cane fishing rod making, dyeing techniques, chair creation and leadlight glass making.
Mr Bloomfield said the metalworking hobby had grown significantly through the pandemic - his workshop will focus on smaller metal jewelry pieces, inspired by Viking armbands.
"It's come a long way, there are a lot of people who make some really great armour now than ever before, it's definitely a growing thing," he said.
"The workshops stem from getting a taste - that's what happened to me, I met the guy and it was this small thing meeting him and seeing his works, and then taking it and running with it.
"If anything, I'd want to instill that creative spark to go about creating your own things, starting with little steps and going anywhere with them."
Mr Hayes will be presenting a small workshop on making vambraces, or armour for the forearm - it's the sort of thing he wishes he had when he was starting out.
"There were a few videos on YouTube and maybe a really old book, you're flicking through to try and understand and apply these skills, so I'm basically self-taught, it's really tricky," he said.
"To have a place like this opening up, I'm really excited because I know when I was starting out, I would have loved to learn from some experts."
Head to the Rare Trades Centre website for more information - it officially opens to the public on November 18.
