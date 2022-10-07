'Conversations are the only way to get it started': How to avoid a skills shortage in Ballarat

New data shows almost a third of Australia's job vacancy ads are for positions in the regions, amidst a skills shortage crisis that has not spared Ballarat.
According to the Regional Australia Institute, an independent think tank, data from August shows 309,000 job ads nationally, of which 91,000 are from regional areas - this does not include unadvertised jobs.
"The shortages in these skills are biting hard in regional Australia and if left unaddressed threaten to widen the gap between city and country and see the regions miss out on valuable opportunities," the RAI writes, noting many regional Australians live in a "childcare desert", and GPs, tradies, and other skilled workers are stretched thin, resulting in poorer outcomes for regional communities.
In Ballarat, there have been calls for increasing skilled migration and increasing incentives to get workers in all industries to move to the city.
In August, Ballarat universities lamented how difficult it can be to attract regional students, while this week, the ABS employment data noted the Ballarat unemployment rate had dropped to an "historic low".
Businesses large and small must focus on retaining employees, and consider upskilling them, according to Ballarat recruitment specialist Zoe Allan from Milano Partners.
"It's every direction we have to be thinking about," she said.
"We can throw up our hands and say we'll never solve this problem, but you always feel better when you start discussing the options - conversations are the only way to get it started, and cross-industry, the more we can get people talking about their experiences and collaborating to get things working, (the better)."
It may be easier to find suitable applicants by emphasising what broader opportunities are available in a place like Ballarat compared to a metropolitan area - Ms Allan said good schools or jobs for partners can be enticing, or the possibility of a wider set of responsibilities.
She gave the example of a first-year lawyer, who could be exposed to more specialised cases earlier in their career, or be expected to run events and be fast-tracked, at a regional firm compared to in Melbourne.
The strategy must involve employers making employees feeling "invested in", she said, and involving them in the community.
"The more we can have them invested, their partner, with school, we're more likely to retain them long term," she said.
"People want to work for organisations that look after their people."
Committee for Ballarat chief executive Michael Poulton said it was an "evolving conversation" to avoid critical workplace shortages, and while that included making sure Ballarat stays liveable - transport links and housing are crucial - it will fall back to Ballarat businesses and organisations being "an employer of choice".
"It's now once you've got people, train them, do a good job of training, and enhance the ability to retain them," he said.
"There's got to be an understanding that it's sector by sector, the issues are different - there are sectors where you can put someone in with less experience and train them to the right level, or others without enough people who have the minimum amount of training.
"What we're hearing, very much, is it's about retention, and that's a lot about being an employer of choice."
