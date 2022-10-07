The Courier

Ballarat unemployment: Experts call for retention focus to stop skill shortage gulf widening

By Alex Ford
October 7 2022
'Conversations are the only way to get it started': How to avoid a skills shortage in Ballarat

New data shows almost a third of Australia's job vacancy ads are for positions in the regions, amidst a skills shortage crisis that has not spared Ballarat.

