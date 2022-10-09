A repeat offender who told police he had been awake for seven days on drugs after they found him hiding in a roof cavity has been released from custody to a rehabilitation program "by a hair's breadth".
Jay Marsden, 20, who came before the Ballarat Magistrates' Court with an eight page criminal history, faced a slew of charges on Friday including motor vehicle theft and aggravated burglary.
Police allege Marsden is connected to a number of thefts in Ballarat across January and February this year including multiple cars, number plates, fuel drive-offs, and $9000 in goods.
Police informant Senior Constable Aaron White told the court in the early hours of February 27, police spotted Marsden speeding in a stolen Holden wagon on Whitelaw Avenue in Delacombe, clocking 135 kilometres per hour on a speed radar.
Whitelaw Avenue is a 60kmph zone.
About 12.56am, police activated lights on their vehicle and Marsden allegedly increased his speed and drove on the wrong side of the road towards them.
"It was apparent to [police] the driver, of course being the accused, was trying to ram them," Senior Constable Whitelaw said.
Marsden was found hiding in the roof space at a property in Delacombe later that day. The Holden wagon was also located at the property.
"The accused stated at the time of his arrest ... had not slept for seven days using ice, Xanax and cannabis," Senior Constable Whitelaw said.
"The accused stated an inconsistent version of events to police making partial admissions ... he stated he didn't steal the vehicle but he used it."
Senior Constable Whitelaw told the court police had concerns about Marsden's risk of reoffending if released on bail and said the accused's partner, Tamara Smith, had "a number of associates in high volume crimes".
But Ms Smith, who appeared via video link, told the court she had moved out of Ballarat and cut off all criminal connections prompted by the birth of her son to Marsden.
"He now has a seven week old baby to come out to," Ms Smith said.
"It would be good for him to get the help he needs sooner rather than later.
"He has realised since being in custody he wants to get a job, he wants to make these changes so he's a better person. He has priorities now."
Magistrate Guillaume Bailin commended Ms Smith for making changes in her life and her "powerful" address to the court.
But the magistrate offered a stern warning to the accused and said he was being released under "intense court oversight" by "a hair's breadth".
"I'm on a very fine edge," Mr Bailin said.
"If upon release you detour and you go to see Ms Smith and your son, I'll pull your bail and you will go into custody.
"If you use drugs ... if you leave [the rehabilitation facility] ... if you do a single thing wrong ... I'll pull your bail and you will go into custody.
"I cannot be clearer: You have no leeway.
"I will not be party to Ms Smith going backwards for the work she's made.
"You're an adult, you've now got a child, you take responsibility."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.