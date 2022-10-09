The Courier

Alleged thief found in roof in Delacombe granted bail in Ballarat Magistrates' Court

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
Updated October 10 2022 - 1:53am, first published October 9 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Ballarat Magistrates' Court. File photo.

A repeat offender who told police he had been awake for seven days on drugs after they found him hiding in a roof cavity has been released from custody to a rehabilitation program "by a hair's breadth".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.