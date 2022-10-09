AGEING should never be an excuse for not getting involved in life, according to Ugo Lo Iacano.
The newly crowned City of Ballarat senior of the year has emphasised the importance of people staying connected, forming new connections and keeping busy, particularly as they aged.
Mr Lo Iacano, who turns 92 late this year, remains passionate about visiting people who are sick in hospital and helping to deliver meals to the vulnerable. He also translates a lot for elderly members in the Italian community to help them find the supports they need.
But Mr Lo Iacano said people also needed to take their own steps to stay active.
"Why would you want to stay home for? Get out and enjoy life. We're all getting old," Mr Lo Iacano said.
"I get to bingo - I hate it, but it's something for older people. There is one man who is 94 and he plays just to keep his mind open. It's not about the bingo, it's about keeping your mind open. There are also the chats and cups of tea and biscuits after. That's the way it goes."
Mr Lo Iacano is a justice of the peace and well-known for helping seniors in the Italian community in navigating financial and legal paperwork.
He used to talk on the phone a lot but then people he would call would say they were too sick to reach the landline - and a discomfort using mobiles made it even harder to connect.
Mr Lo Iacano founded the Circolo Pensionati Italian di Ballarat (Italian seniors club) when he felt a generational disconnection in the community to keeping culture alive.
He vowed to keep doing what he could to help people as long as he could and this included trying to pass on his knowledge and experience.
"The younger ones are not always interested in carrying on and can forget about things," Mr Lo Iacano said.
"It's up to them too."
Australians in their 50s and 60s are significantly more concerned about ageism than older people, according to new research released on Friday.
EveryAGE Counts campaign director Marlene Krasovitsky said lumping "older Australians" together into one monolithic group was ageist in and of itself.
Those in their 50s and 60s tended to feel ageism most in rejection for jobs or feeling too old for their work.
Australians aged in the 80s and 90s were more likely to experience ageism in healthcare, such as being made to feel ignored in favour of a carer.
