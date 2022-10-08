IN A COLOURFUL first, Haymes Paint has launched its new hues by inviting clients to do yoga in the business' new flagship store.
In the past, Haymes would typically email out new colour palettes or even put on a show of mixing shades in the old factory.
Haymes Paint director Matt Haymes said the Creswick Road base, which opened in April, was always about doing something different and creating a community space as much as a showroom. After more lengthy pandemic restrictions, getting people to take a stretch and try something new seemed fitting.
New season colours are touted as promoting an energy shift, moving away from the multitude of greys that had dominated the past decade and instead opting for more relaxed, healing and sanctury-like tones.
And so, Haymes Paint tested the theory with a full house for yoga.
Haymes Paint Ballarat colour stylist Belinda Goodall said this was also a chance to help ease people back into face-to-face group business events.
Inside the Haymes store, is an atrium with a floral structure at the centre - all flowers, of course, are selected in the seasonal colours.
