Time for cricket to start up later after rain causes round to be abandoned

IT'S almost a running gag each year that at least one of the first three weeks of the cricket season is washed out.
And yet again, after a week-long downpour wrecked all but three of our regional grounds, cricketers were again given an October week off.
Yes, we know that the past couple of years there has been no play at this time of the year for reasons out of our control, but the return at the start of October was always fraught with danger given the soaking the Ballarat region copped in August and September.
As it was, after a relatively fine week leading into the October 1 start last week, only a handful of grounds were ready, with First XI games still forced onto synthetic pitches.
The Ballarat Cricket Association was lucky last weekend that only four grounds were needed given there was no minor grades played, nor junior cricket.
But suddenly with the hope of getting five grades up-and-running at the weekend, the competition was left with no choice but to abandon all games, even the ones planned for Sunday, in a hope of giving the grounds some rest for next week.
The Grenville Cricket Association was another that was forced to cancel its matches at the weekend, while the Maryborough District Cricket Association is also facing a disastrous season with venues struggling across the board to come up to scratch.
This year the winter and early spring rain has meant that the City of Ballarat was three weeks behind in its top dressing of the ovals. Eastern Oval, for example, so often the jewel in the Ballarat crown and the oval considered to have the best wicket, is still not able to have any traffic on it.
It now faces a race-against-time just to be up-and-running in time for the WBBL clashes at the end of the month.
It begs the question, should we start the cricket season a few weeks later than we currently do to give our ovals and our players a bit of a break?
For starters, many of our cricketers are also footballers and have potentially only just completed their winter season. Many would have trained on Tuesday and Thursday nights, and then from August, be back at it Monday and Wednesday training for cricket.
There's no break for players and there's no break for the ovals to regenerate other than AFL grand final week. In such a cold, damp climate like Ballarat, everybody needs a rest. A late October start should be considered for future seasons.
