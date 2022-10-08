The Courier
Opinion

Another early season cancellation, is it time we started the cricket season later?

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated October 8 2022 - 4:12am, first published 2:00am
Time for cricket to start up later after rain causes round to be abandoned

IT'S almost a running gag each year that at least one of the first three weeks of the cricket season is washed out.

