Internationally regarded Ballarat born artist Murray Walker's exhibition Time Traveller, at the Art Gallery of Ballarat, is a homecoming.
"It's being back home," he said.
"The long journeys I've made since I ran away from home at the age of 16, to now, has been at times an arduous journey, but it's been fully creative. The whole time.
"I was born to be an artist."
Mr Walker's prolific art practice, which extends from painting, drawing, printmaking, ceramics, assemblage sculpture and tapestry design, has its roots at the Gallery, where he first came with his grandmother when he was a boy.
"She was the first to encourage me," he said.
"As from about the age of 10 she brought me to the gallery so I've been coming to this gallery for 75 years."
The exhibition works span 40 years of collages and three-dimensional assemblage sculptures made from objects Mr Walker collected across his many travels.
"I grew up in Ballarat in wartime mode and there was an emphasis on frugality and being careful not to waste. That has stayed with me ever since," he said.
"You can't reuse everything you see, but in this exhibition, we've got various pieces, including some limestone from the back beach in Point Lonsdale."
The works layer references to literature, art history and pop culture, and Mr Walker said he's often finding new meaning in the pieces.
"Sometimes it takes months to actually understand what it was I did," he said.
"It's a mystery and I love the mystery of art. You know, you think you're in control but very often you're not."
The exhibition will feature at the Gallery during the Ballarat's Seniors festival.
But while Mr Walker is 85-years-old on paper, he doesn't feel it.
"I'm ageless. I don't see myself as a senior. I'm still a kid at heart, a rebellious kid," he told The Courier with a smile.
"I'm a rebel with a cause."
And what was Mr Walker's cause?
His answer was simple: "Art."
