The Courier

Bach to Broadway to perform in the Ballaarat Mechanics' Institute Humffray Room

NW
By Nieve Walton
Updated October 10 2022 - 5:22am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Singers Roy Best and Alison Jones to preform with narrator Christopher McKenna at the Ballaarat Mechanics' Institute. Picture supplied.

A performance celebrating music classics is coming to Ballarat for Seniors Month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NW

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.