A performance celebrating music classics is coming to Ballarat for Seniors Month.
Bach to Broadway producer and narrator Christopher McKenna said the "cast are beautiful," and the audience is "in for a great time".
In time for Seniors Month, Mr McKenna will be performing at the Ballaarat Mechanics' Institute alongside singers Alison Jones and Roy Best and piano accompaniment by William Schmidt.
The performers will take on a wide repertoire, from classical pieces by Johann Sebastian Bach to well known broadway hits from the likes of Les Misérables.
"Roy Best possesses one of the finest tenor voices in Australia today," Mr McKenna said.
Mr Best was discovered on an ABC television show about 15 years ago.
He was a motor mechanic and racing car driver before he was 'discovered' by an opera singing competition.
He came second, was able to perform in a guest position with Opera Australia and then went on to play principal roles with Melbourne, Victorian and Australian opera companies.
"He is just a magnificent singer," Mr McKenna said.
Alison Jones will be performing alongside Mr Best - from Morwell in the Latrobe Valley, she has performed on London's West End.
"Not a bad effort to get a leading role in London when you come from Morwell," Mr McKenna said.
"Alison and Roy make a beautiful wall of sound."
Performing on the The Humffray Room's grand piano will be William Schmidt, who Mr McKenna describes as a "virtuoso".
Mr McKenna will be explaining a little about the composers, which will give the audience another layer of appreciation for the music.
"It gives them some interesting insight into how composers wrote what they wrote," Mr McKenna said.
"It is a lovely show that has gone down a treat all over Australia."
Mr McKenna said he is looking forward to bringing the show to Ballarat.
The performance will take to the stage on October 20 at 2pm, tickets are available online through Her Majesty's Theatre.
